Wildfire threatens structures in Payson

PAYSON — A wildfire burning near Nebo Loop Road is threatening structures nearby in Payson.

The Peteetneet Fire was mapped to be around 45 acres in size as firefighters fought the flames from the air and on the ground, according to Utah Fire Info. As of Sunday night, the fire was 0% contained.

A fire started on Sunday Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo: Utah Fire Info)

There is a golf course roughly half a mile in size located between the fire and houses nearby, Payson Fire Department spokesperson Scott Spencer said.

"Please avoid the area and allow firefighters room to work for public & firefighter safety," Utah Fire Info said.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.