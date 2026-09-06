Wildfire threatens structures in Payson

By Kennedy Camarena, KSL | Updated - Sept. 6, 2026 at 8:27 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 6, 2026 at 5:57 p.m.

 
A fire is threatening several structures in Payson on Sunday.

A fire is threatening several structures in Payson on Sunday. (Jason Booth)

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PAYSON — A wildfire burning near Nebo Loop Road is threatening structures nearby in Payson.

The Peteetneet Fire was mapped to be around 45 acres in size as firefighters fought the flames from the air and on the ground, according to Utah Fire Info. As of Sunday night, the fire was 0% contained.

A fire started on Sunday Sept. 6, 2026.
A fire started on Sunday Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo: Utah Fire Info)

There is a golf course roughly half a mile in size located between the fire and houses nearby, Payson Fire Department spokesperson Scott Spencer said.

"Please avoid the area and allow firefighters room to work for public & firefighter safety," Utah Fire Info said.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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Utah wildfiresUtahUtah CountyPolice & Courts
Kennedy Camarena, KSLKennedy Camarena
Kennedy Camarena is a breaking news reporter who also covers news in Davis County and K-12 education in Utah. She started her journalism career in high school with the Standard Examiner's TX section before attending Weber State University while working as a KSL digital content producer in 2023. Born and raised in Layton, Kennedy has a deep appreciation for Utah's outdoors and communities around the state.

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