Utah County teen returns home after spinal cord injury, surrounded by community support

Posted - Oct. 12, 2026 at 6:11 p.m.

Annette CampbellKSL
 
Gunnar Olsen is greeted by a crowd as he comes home from the hospital. After months in the hospital and rehabilitation, he received a warm welcome from family, friends and neighbors who gathered to celebrate a milestone in his recovery.
Save Story

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Gunnar Olsen returned home to Mapleton after a spinal cord injury.
  • Family and community support marked his recovery milestone with a celebration.
  • Despite challenges, including his father's cancer, optimism and progress inspire the Olsens.

MAPLETON — After months in the hospital and rehabilitation, Gunnar Olsen returned home Monday to a warm welcome from family, friends and neighbors who gathered to celebrate a milestone in his recovery.

For the Olsen family, the homecoming marked another step forward after a summer accident changed Gunnar's life.

"I'm excited. ... Just being around people ... closer," Gunnar said.

Friends and family spent the morning preparing for his arrival, decorating and organizing a celebration as supporters gathered to welcome him home.

Gunnar Olsen is pictured.
Gunnar Olsen is pictured. (Photo: Mark Less, KSL)

"It's amazing with the support and to see all of his friends, half the school and all of his friends' moms," said his mother, Marnie Olsen. "It's heartwarming."

Gunnar was in California with friends this summer when he dove into the ocean, struck a sandbar and suffered a spinal cord injury.

"We knew right away when we got a call from the friend," Marnie Olsen said. "I think we've been in a state of shock since. You're just going through the moments instead of emotions all the time."

The family has faced multiple challenges this year. In February, Gunnar's father, Chad Olsen, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Still, Monday's focus was on gratitude and optimism.

Gunnar Olsen is greeted by a crowd as he comes home from the hospital.
Gunnar Olsen is greeted by a crowd as he comes home from the hospital. (Photo: Mark Less, KSL)

"It's amazing," Chad Olsen said of the support the family has received. "We have a great community. We're lucky we live here."

As Gunnar continues his recovery, the family is encouraged by signs of progress. According to his parents, he has regained feeling in his biceps and can feel touch on his knees.

"I would like to just get back to normal, but that's going to take a long time," Gunnar said.

His father said recovery will likely come one step at a time.

Chad (left) and Marnie (right) Olsen are pictured.
Chad (left) and Marnie (right) Olsen are pictured. (Photo: Mark Less, KSL)

"You're going to get small gains every day," Chad Olsen said.

"It's good that he's a hardcore athlete because he's ready for the challenge," added Marnie Olsen.

Despite the long road ahead, Gunnar remains focused on the future and hopes others facing hardships will do the same.

"Just keep going," he said. "It will get better."

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Utah stories

Related topics

UtahHealthUtah County

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  