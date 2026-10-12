Utah County teen returns home after spinal cord injury, surrounded by community support

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MAPLETON — After months in the hospital and rehabilitation, Gunnar Olsen returned home Monday to a warm welcome from family, friends and neighbors who gathered to celebrate a milestone in his recovery.

For the Olsen family, the homecoming marked another step forward after a summer accident changed Gunnar's life.

"I'm excited. ... Just being around people ... closer," Gunnar said.

Friends and family spent the morning preparing for his arrival, decorating and organizing a celebration as supporters gathered to welcome him home.

Gunnar Olsen is pictured. (Photo: Mark Less, KSL)

"It's amazing with the support and to see all of his friends, half the school and all of his friends' moms," said his mother, Marnie Olsen. "It's heartwarming."

Gunnar was in California with friends this summer when he dove into the ocean, struck a sandbar and suffered a spinal cord injury.

"We knew right away when we got a call from the friend," Marnie Olsen said. "I think we've been in a state of shock since. You're just going through the moments instead of emotions all the time."

The family has faced multiple challenges this year. In February, Gunnar's father, Chad Olsen, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Still, Monday's focus was on gratitude and optimism.

Gunnar Olsen is greeted by a crowd as he comes home from the hospital. (Photo: Mark Less, KSL)

"It's amazing," Chad Olsen said of the support the family has received. "We have a great community. We're lucky we live here."

As Gunnar continues his recovery, the family is encouraged by signs of progress. According to his parents, he has regained feeling in his biceps and can feel touch on his knees.

"I would like to just get back to normal, but that's going to take a long time," Gunnar said.

His father said recovery will likely come one step at a time.

Chad (left) and Marnie (right) Olsen are pictured. (Photo: Mark Less, KSL)

"You're going to get small gains every day," Chad Olsen said.

"It's good that he's a hardcore athlete because he's ready for the challenge," added Marnie Olsen.

Despite the long road ahead, Gunnar remains focused on the future and hopes others facing hardships will do the same.

"Just keep going," he said. "It will get better."