'Rejoice in Christ': Theme for Salt Lake Temple Celebration unveiled, reservations now available

SALT LAKE CITY — Tuesday is a big day for anyone looking forward to the Salt Lake Temple Celebration next year — reservations for the open house are now available.

President Uchtdorf said he is "looking forward to next year," when the temple opens to visitors, and that it will be a "worldwide celebration," with an anticipated 5 million people touring the temple during the Salt Lake Temple Celebration.

He spoke at an event Tuesday, marking the ticket release in the new west entrance building to the temple and announced the celebration's theme — "Rejoice in Christ." A children's choir sang "We Love to See the Temple," which Uchdorf said was "the most beautiful testimony."

President Uchtdorf encouraged others to look into their lives and let Christ help them renew and restore their own foundation, letting the temple be a symbol of the restoration Christ brings to their lives.

"We 'Rejoice in Christ' because he helps us find the strength so that when there are storms we will move but stay firm in following the values of the gospel of Jesus Christ as it has been taught," he said.

Inviting everyone to come

President Uchtdorf said that from "today on" people can make reservations for the temple open house. They can be made on TempleSquare.org or the Temple Square app. Reservations are required for free tours of the Salt Lake Temple, but they will be released in phases, so if a preferred time or day is unavailable, there will be other opportunities.

"We're reaching out to each of you individually; we invite you again to come and see," President Uchtdorf said.

Many other activities and exhibits in and around Temple Square will not require a reservation, and some offer virtual participation from anywhere in the world.

Tours of the newly restored Salt Lake Temple will be scheduled from 8:40 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. each day except Sunday, when tours will begin instead at noon. The celebration will run from April 5, 2027, through Oct. 1, 2027.

Individuals can reserve up to six tickets; larger groups can submit a reservation request at churchofjesuschrist.org.

Primary President Rosemary K. Chibota encouraged young people, including Primary children, to lead the way in celebrating the new temple. She pointed out the stained glass window in the building capturing Christ, inviting the little ones to come unto him, and said they are not an afterthought.

"We invite families to come and learn together that this is literally the house of God, where they can learn about God's plan of happiness for each of his children," she said. "Every one of us, young and old, are all children of our Heavenly Father. He loves all of us, and he wants us to come home to him."

She invited children to ask questions and learn about the temple.

"Today we invite everyone to come and see, we invite everyone to come and learn, we invite everyone to come and feel God's love for you and also to feel the peace that is found in the temple," she said.

Pioneer heritage

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he was awed by the building's artistry and beauty, adding it could challenge landmarks anywhere in the world. He said it made him think of his ancestors who traveled to settle Utah.

"We are so grateful to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for their efforts in preserving this building," he said.

He said the building has historic interest and has always been a tourist destination. Now, those tourists will finally have a chance to go inside. He thanked the church for giving the world the opportunity to come.

"We hope that they will have an opportunity to learn about this place, to learn about the history of our state, to learn about a rugged people who came here and transformed this barren wasteland," Cox said.

The Salt Lake Temple closed for renovations, including restoration and seismic strengthening, at the end of 2019. Although the temple has been closed for renovations in the past, there has not been an opportunity for public tours of the historic temple since 1893.

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