Pope Leo XIV back on his feet after shock cancer diagnosis

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VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo's recovery from surgery is progressing as expected and he has begun walking in his hospital room and eating normally, the Vatican ​said on Wednesday, after doctors announced the 71-year-old pontiff was being treated for lung cancer.

World leaders, Catholics across the globe and senior cardinals at the Vatican have offered prayers for Leo after he had part of his right lung removed in an ‌operation on Tuesday.

Blood tests and a chest X-ray carried out on Wednesday showed normal post-operative results, the Vatican said, adding that the pontiff had undergone respiratory physiotherapy.

The cancer diagnosis for a pope ⁠known to be relatively young and energetic and who was elected ​only in May 2025 caused shock and raised questions about the ⁠future shape of his papacy as he deals with the illness.

Leo normally follows a very busy schedule. He is due to make a tour ‌of Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from Nov. ‌6 to 17 and the Vatican press office said on Wednesday that "nothing has changed" regarding the planned trip.

The pope ⁠is the ultimate earthly authority for the world's 1.4 billion Catholics and does not have ⁠a deputy who steps in when he is sick. When a pope is incapacitated, the business of the Vatican's vast bureaucracy carries on as usual, holding off on any decisions that require papal approval.

Prayers for Leo

A prayer was recited for Leo to have a good convalescence and complete healing during an open-air Mass in St. Peter's Square on Wednesday following the surgery.

The pope has been diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer, and doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung during Tuesday's operation ‌in an effort to eliminate all cancerous tissue.

Human lungs have five lobes — three in the right lung ​and two in the left.

Clergy attend a Mass led by Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle marking the 10th anniversary of the apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia, including special prayers for the health of Pope Leo XIV, who is in hospital after lung surgery, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday. (Photo: Stoyan Nenov, Reuters)

The operation lasted about 90 minutes and was completed without complications, the pope's lead surgeon, Stefano Margaritora, and his personal physician, Luigi Carbone, said late on Tuesday.

The Vatican has not disclosed the size of the tumor or whether the disease had spread to nearby lymph nodes, key factors in determining prognosis.

Leo is relatively young for a Church leader. He enjoys sports, including tennis, and is not known to be a smoker or to have had recent health issues.

Best wishes and prayers

The Vatican said this week that the pope was expected to remain in hospital for about a week and that all his public engagements had been canceled until Oct. 20.

The ​Mass on Wednesday was the closing act of an assembly of bishops called by Leo to discuss the church's family life teachings, the largest gathering of church leaders so far ‌during this papacy.

Filipino ‌Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle led the ⁠service in place of Leo. The pope last week approved Tagle as the dean of the church's College of Cardinals, in the first selection of an Asian cleric to the elite role.

Political leaders offered messages of support.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he and his wife, Jeanette, were praying for the pope, an American who was born in Chicago.

"May the Lord give him strength and the Holy Spirit guide the medical professionals taking care of ‌the Holy Father," he said on ​X. Rubio met Leo at the Vatican in May.

Jeanette and I are united in prayer for @PONTIFEX's health following his recent diagnosis. May the Lord give him strength and the Holy Spirit guide the medical professionals taking care of the Holy Father. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 13, 2026

There was no immediate response on ‌social media from President Donald Trump, ⁠who has criticized the pope, ​or from Vice President JD Vance, who is a Catholic.

Contributing: Thomas Seythal