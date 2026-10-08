Watch live: 4th Congressional District candidates make their case on debate stage

EPHRAIM — Two major party candidates for Utah's 4th Congressional District will debate Thursday evening with less that four weeks to go until Election Day.

Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Utah, is seeking just his second term in the U.S. House of Representatives after serving for more than a decade in the Utah Legislature. Kennedy currently represents Utah's 3rd Congressional District, but is running in the new 4th District after the political boundaries were redrawn by a judge last year.

He is facing Democrat Jonny Larsen, a Marine veteran who was deployed to Iraq twice in the early 2000s, according to his website. Larsen is running for Congress for the first time.

Thursday's debate is the third of four congressional debates hosted by the Utah Debate Commission this general election cycle. It will be held at the Eccles Performing Arts Center at Snow College in Ephraim and will be moderated by Doug Wilks, executive editor of the Deseret News.

You can watch the debate live when it begins at 6 p.m.:

This story will be updated.