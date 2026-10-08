Watch live: 4th Congressional District candidates make their case on debate stage

Posted - Oct. 8, 2026 at 5:55 p.m.

Bridger Beal-CvetkoKSL
 
Save Story

EPHRAIM — Two major party candidates for Utah's 4th Congressional District will debate Thursday evening with less that four weeks to go until Election Day.

Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Utah, is seeking just his second term in the U.S. House of Representatives after serving for more than a decade in the Utah Legislature. Kennedy currently represents Utah's 3rd Congressional District, but is running in the new 4th District after the political boundaries were redrawn by a judge last year.

He is facing Democrat Jonny Larsen, a Marine veteran who was deployed to Iraq twice in the early 2000s, according to his website. Larsen is running for Congress for the first time.

Thursday's debate is the third of four congressional debates hosted by the Utah Debate Commission this general election cycle. It will be held at the Eccles Performing Arts Center at Snow College in Ephraim and will be moderated by Doug Wilks, executive editor of the Deseret News.

You can watch the debate live when it begins at 6 p.m.:

This story will be updated.

Most recent Utah elections stories

Related topics

Utah electionsUtahPoliticsCentral Utah

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  