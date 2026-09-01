Tyler Robinson to stand trial on all counts

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PROVO — Tyler Robinson will stand trial for aggravated murder for the shooting death of Charlie Kirk.

Following a daylong hearing, 4th District Judge Tony Graf on Tuesday bound Robinson over for trial on all counts: aggravated murder and discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, first-degree felonies; two counts of obstruction of justice, second-degree felonies; two counts of witness tampering, third-degree felonies; and committing a violent offense in front of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Robinson, 23, is charged with killing conservative political activist Charlie Kirk. Next week will mark one year since Kirk's death. He was killed on the campus at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025, during a Turning Point USA rally.

Tuesday's preliminary hearing was held to determine whether there is sufficient probable cause to go to trial, which Graf said there was.

Prosecutors have stated that they will seek the death penalty if Robinson is convicted of aggravated murder.

During Tuesday's closing arguments, prosecutors described the evidence against Robinson as "overwhelming and devastating."

"This man, Tyler Robinson, shot and killed Charlie Kirk because he disagreed with him," Utah County prosecutor Ryan McBride told the court while pointing directly at Robinson.

McBride says surveillance videos, DNA, admissions by Robinson himself and circumstantial evidence that could be taken as reasonable inferences all show probable cause — and in some cases show beyond a reasonable doubt, McBride contends — that Robinson committed the crimes he's accused of committing.

Defense attorneys on Tuesday focused more on arguing that the state had not met its burden in proving any of the aggravating factors alleged in the case, a required element in seeking the death penalty.

Staci Visser contends that prosecutors failed to show that the shooter's actions put anyone else at UVU that day at great risk for injury or death. Richard Novak, in his closing arguments, said prosecutors failed to show that Robinson targeted Kirk because of political expression.

But prosecutors countered that Robinson did target Kirk, and that Robinson not only knew there were children present at Kirk's rally but that he put them and many others at risk.

"The law does not reward an assassin who shot into a crowd of people and happened to hit his target," said Chad Grunander, chief deputy for the Utah County Attorney's Office. Furthermore, he contends that Kirk was targeted by Robinson because "he hated Charlie Kirk. He hated what he stood for and he 'took him out' because of it."

On top of all the other evidence, Grunander noted that Robinson turned himself in.

"Actions speak louder than words. He actually turned himself in. Why? Because he did it," Grunander said. "The state would take this case to trial tomorrow if we could."

In July, prosecutors presented evidence during a week-long hearing that they believe ties Robinson to Kirk's assassination. The evidence included campus surveillance video, messages from Robinson himself claiming he shot Kirk, and a recorded interview with Robinson's roommate and lover, Lance Twiggs, who confirmed what Robinson told him about the crime.

Robinson's defense team called three forensic experts from the FBI and ATF to testify in an attempt to cast doubt on the reliability of DNA testing, arguing that test results are subjective. They also argued that much of the evidence the state presented is hearsay and will be inadmissible at trial.

The day began in a closed-door session as attorneys, mainly for the defense and the media, debated whether a recent court filing by Robinson should remain redacted.

In its latest request to keep cameras out of the courtroom, Robinson's defense team filed a motion that includes a redacted paragraph. The public version of the motion includes several blacked-out lines that come after this: "Additional evidence of bias developing as a result of the widespread publication of this case can be tracked in real time."

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the redacted portion included a website address to an online gambling site that is taking bets on whether Robinson will be convicted. Robinson's defense team feared releasing it to the public would jeopardize the integrity of the jury pool.

But after hearing arguments on the motion behind closed doors, Graf ruled that the full motion could be made public and rejected an additional request by the defense, "in the interest of transparency," to file a substitute motion instead that would not name the website.

Over the weekend, Robinson's defense team also filed a "post-preliminary hearing status report" outlining the immense volume of evidence attorneys have received and need to review. The defense team has broken down the evidence into three categories: "Documentary, Forensic and Miscellaneous Digital Evidence;" "Digital Evidence Requiring Specialized Processing and Analysis;" and "Forensic Discovery."

"While the defense has been diligently working its way through the disclosures, it is an inherently time-consuming process that is, in this instance, further complicated and slowed by a number of factors," the report states.

"The discovery produced in this matter includes a substantial volume of digital evidence that requires forensic processing before substantive review can be completed. Specifically, on March 13, the defense received a hard drive containing approximately 12.1 terabytes of digital forensic data, with 6,425 folders and 613,023 files. This production includes extractions of six mobile devices, fourteen forensic images of computer hard drives, and seven warrant returns or account records produced by third-party service providers."

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