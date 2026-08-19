Twin brothers identified in Kearns funeral shooting

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KEARNS — The two victims shot outside a funeral in Kearns on Monday were identified as 18-year-old twin brothers.

Family friends identified the brothers as Vilisoni "Soni" Angilau, who was killed in the shooting, and his twin brother, Vita Angilau, who remains in critical condition at the hospital. The brothers had recently graduated from high school.

Family friends said the twins were visiting Utah from Seattle to attend a funeral for their cousin, Ofa'tangikivana Angilau, at a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in Kearns.

A *fundraiser for the Angilau family had raised more than $12,000 as of Tuesday evening.

18-year-old twin brothers identified as the victims. Vilisoni "Soni" Angilau was killed in the shooting and his twin brother, Vita Angilau, remains in critical condition. (Photo: GoFundMe)

According to Unified Police Asst. Chief Justin Hoyal, the shooting began with a dispute between two families.

Arresting documents state one of the twins became involved in a fight with a 17-year-old suspect. The suspect's father, 45-year-old Afuhia "Rocky" Manatau, then handed his son a gun, leading to both Angilau brothers being shot.

The 17-year-old suspect was also shot during the fight and, at last report, was in critical condition.

Manatau is currently in custody. He has an extensive criminal history.

Family friends told KSL that the suspect and victim families are distant relatives and some members of the Angilau family are calling for forgiveness rather than retaliation following the shooting.

The Angilau family is pictured. (Photo: GoFundMe)

Hoyal said they are moving away from the idea that the shooting was gang-related and believe the violence was motivated by the dispute between the two families.

Hoyal also clarified that the initial tip police received came from a funeral attendee who contacted an officer on the street shortly before the funeral. The officer was told, "We could have problems." Unified Police then positioned two patrol units on the east and west sides of the church parking lot. The shooting happened on the south side of the parking lot.

Hoyal added that police do not believe Monday's shooting is connected to a previous shooting at a funeral in January. That earlier shooting was determined to be gang-related.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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