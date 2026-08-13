Trump sued over service that offers paid early access to Truth Social posts

By Jonathan Stempel, Reuters | Updated - Aug. 13, 2026 at 2:03 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 13, 2026 at 1:07 p.m.

 
President Donald Trump shows a printout of a Truth Social post as he delivers remarks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, June 4. Trump was sued on Wednesday over a paid service offering early access to his posts.

President Donald Trump shows a printout of a Truth Social post as he delivers remarks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, June 4. Trump was sued on Wednesday over a paid service offering early access to his posts. (Jonathan Ernst, Reuters)

1 photo
Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • President Donald Trump faces a lawsuit over a service offering paid access to Truth Social.
  • The complaint argues the service is "profoundly corrupt" and violates the First Amendment.
  • Trump Media's Truth API charges up to $100,000 monthly for early post access.

NEW YORK — Donald Trump was sued on Wednesday by two media entities seeking to shut down a new ​service that sells paid access to the president's posts, including some that can move markets, on his Truth Social platform.

The complaint filed in Manhattan federal court by the Intercept and the ‌Freedom of the Press Foundation challenges Truth API, a feed offered by Trump Media & Technology Group that charges up to $100,000 a month for early ⁠access to 10 high-profile Truth Social accounts, including ​Trump's own.

Truth API launched on Aug. 1, four days ⁠after Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Adam Schiff of California called on the Securities and ‌Exchange Commission to investigate whether ‌it undermined the integrity of financial markets while enriching Wall Street, wealthy insiders and Trump.

The ⁠White House did not immediately respond to a request for ⁠comment. Other White House officials are also defendants but Trump Media is not.

Trump has long used Truth Social to disclose news, such as on tariffs and Middle East conflicts, that can move prices of stocks, oil and other markets.

Wednesday's lawsuit seeks to block the White House from posting official government announcements exclusively on Truth Social while the paid feed exists.

Plaintiffs call service 'profoundly corrupt'

In the complaint, the plaintiffs called ‌the Truth API service "profoundly corrupt" because the president stands to gain financially ​when subscribers sign up.

They also said the service violated the Constitution's First Amendment because everyone deserved equal access to Trump's announcements, and there was no legitimate government interest in selling Trump's posts to private subscribers and letting him profit.

According to the complaint, many of Trump's 9,000 to 11,000 Truth Social posts and reposts during his second White House term were never followed by official White House statements.

A Trump Media spokesperson said "countless" platforms and news outlets, including many offering subscription feeds, already disseminate information from Trump, ​a Republican.

"Now, left-wing activists are trying to wrongfully weaponize the courts to censor him" and harm shareholders, the spokesperson said.

On an ‌earnings call on ‌Monday, Trump Media interim ⁠Chief Executive Kevin McGurn said Truth API enabled subscribers to get news "fractionally faster" than others.

Trump is largest shareholder

The president is Trump Media's largest shareholder, with a 41.3% stake worth approximately $950 million through his Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, Reuters data show.

His oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is a Trump Media director and oversees the trust.

Other accounts ‌offered through Truth API include those ​of Vice President JD Vance, Health and Human Services Secretary ‌Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FBI ⁠Director Kash Patel and ​the White House itself, the complaint said.

The SEC's three current commissioners are Republican.

Photos

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

U.S.Police & Courts
Jonathan Stempel

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  