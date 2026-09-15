Police searching for 2 missing women at Sand Hollow Reservoir

By Devin Oldroyd, KSL | Posted - Sept. 15, 2026 at 8:54 p.m.

 
Sand Hollow State Park is pictured. Police in Washington County are searching for two people who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Sand Hollow State Park is pictured. Police in Washington County are searching for two people who went missing Tuesday afternoon. (KSL)

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HURRICANE, Washington County — Police are searching for two people who went missing at Sand Hollow Reservoir Tuesday afternoon.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources said two women were reported missing at around 4:30 p.m. They were last seen in the southern portion of the reservoir, the department said.

It was reported to the DNR that the two missing women were not wearing life jackets, and alcohol may be a contributing factor to the disappearance. DNR said police have one person in custody in relation to the disappearance.

At this time, police are asking the public to avoid the reservoir's South Beach

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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Devin Oldroyd, KSLDevin Oldroyd
Devin Oldroyd covers breaking news.

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