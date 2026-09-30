Police investigate Milford homicide after man found dead

Posted - Sept. 30, 2026 at 9:18 p.m.

Devin OldroydKSL
 
Police in Beaver County are investigating after a man was found dead in a trailer park in Milford Wednesday morning.

Police in Beaver County are investigating after a man was found dead in a trailer park in Milford Wednesday morning. (Derek Peterson, KSL)

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MILFORD, Beaver County — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a trailer park in Milford Wednesday morning.

In a press release, the Beaver County Sheriff's Office stated officers first responded to the scene at approximately 6 a.m. after receiving a report of a deceased man.

The sheriff's office stated the man was found in a trailer park on the south side of Milford. As officers conducted their investigation, police said they identified a second man linked to the death. He is now considered a person of interest.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the sheriff's office.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the community.

The sheriff's office has yet to disclose additional details, including the deceased man's age and identity.

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