Man shot by police, hospitalized in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — One man was hospitalized after being shot by police Monday night.

Police responded to a "violent psychiatric problem" at 8:30 p.m. at 575 East 400 South.

A man was "displaying psychotic behavior" before the shooting, according to Salt Lake police. Police said in a press release that someone had reported that the man had hit their car and was screaming in the street.

The man then got up and attempted to leave the scene, but police said that they prevented him from doing so. He then brandished a knife at police, police said, and refused to drop the weapon.

An officer used a taser, which was ineffective, police said.

The man ran across 600 East past a police officer, according to the press release, continuing to brandish the knife. Two officers then fired their weapons, hitting the man.

Police said he sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

The officers who fired their weapons are now on administrative leave as Protocol Team 2 investigates the incident.

Additionally, the release said that police are aware of a non-involved vehicle being struck during the incident.

"As a department we will account for every round, and we are cooperating with the protocol team to determine exactly what happened," the press release stated.