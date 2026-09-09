Man in Millcreek in custody after shots fired

MILLCREEK — One person was in custody Wednesday night after police say he fired a gun at police who were responding to a domestic violence call.
At around 8 p.m., police received a report about a domestic violence situation on Lambourne Avenue, according to Unified police. A person at the residence told police they had been arguing with a man, a relative, who was armed with a rifle and that they feared for their safety.
After talking to people, police determined the man with a gun was suicidal. Police then decided to back away from the residence and call drones into the area, police said.
A few minutes later, police said the man fired shots at police. Police said he then fled the scene on foot, carrying the rifle through the neighborhood. This prompted police to do a reverse 911 call, telling residents within 3 miles of the scene to shelter in place.
A bit later, police located the man and took him into custody safely.
According to UPD, no one was injured during the incident.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Domestic violence resources
Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting:
- Utah Domestic Violence Coalition: Utah's confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic violence hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465)
- YWCA Utah Survivor Services: 801-537-8600
- Utah's statewide child abuse and neglect hotline: 1-855-323-DCFS (3237)
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233
Suicide prevention resources
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Crisis hotlines
- Huntsman Mental Health Institute Crisis Line: 801-587-3000
- SafeUT Crisis Line: 833-372-3388
- 988 Suicide and Crisis LifeLine at 988
- Trevor Project Hotline for LGBTQ teens: 1-866-488-7386
Online resources
- NAMI Utah: namiut.org
- SafeUT: safeut.org
- SafeUTFrontline: SafeUT Frontline.org
- SafeUTNG: SafeUTNG.org
- Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988lifeline.org
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Utah chapter: afsp.org/chapter/utah
- Encircle Utah.org LGBTQ+ family and youth resource center.
- Utah Pride Center.org empowers Utah's diverse LGBTQ+ community.
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Mental Health suicide prevention
- Centers for Workplace Mental Health offers suicide prevention and response for employers.