Man accused of killing Santaquin Police officer wants prosecutors to recuse themselves

By Heather Peterson, KSL | Updated - Sept. 2, 2026 at 10:31 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 2, 2026 at 5:42 p.m.

 
Michael Jayne sits during his preliminary hearing on Jan. 6. He is charged with capital murder in the death of a Santaquin police officer. Michael Jayne is now charged with 13 counts of stalking the Utah County prosecutors in his capital murder case.

Michael Jayne sits during his preliminary hearing on Jan. 6. He is charged with capital murder in the death of a Santaquin police officer. Michael Jayne is now charged with 13 counts of stalking the Utah County prosecutors in his capital murder case. (John Eulberg)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Michael Jayne's defense requests prosecutors' recusal due to stalking charges against him.
  • Jayne allegedly harassed prosecutors from jail seeking personal data for dark web.
  • Judge to hear motions Oct. 2; Jayne's plea postponed due to absent attorney.

PROVO — Defense attorneys for the man accused of killing a Santaquin Police officer have filed a motion, asking prosecutors from the Utah County Attorney's Office to recuse themselves because Jayne is also charged with stalking them and their familes.

Michael Jayne, 44, was ordered to stand trial last month for a capital murder charge and 14 other felony charges after allegedly hitting and killing Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser with a semitruck in May 2024.

Since the bindover decision, his defense team filed two motions. The first motion asked the judge to quash the bindover decision. The other motion asked the court to disqualify the Utah County Attorney's Office.

The motion explained that Jayne is being charged with 13 stalking charges after he allegedly called prosecutors, law enforcement officers and their family members from jail to try to get their personal information and put it on the dark web. One of those victims stated that Jayne mentioned his wife and mother, which led him to warn his family to update the locks on their homes and purchase identity theft protection services.

Charging documents stated that while meeting with a social worker at the jail, Jayne told the social worker that he had people looking for the victims' social security numbers and home addresses.

"Them and their kids," Jayne allegedly told the social worker, according to charging documents. "I'm going to find them and harass them."

Because of that, the defense asked for a disinterested special prosecutor to be assigned to the case. Prosecutor Chad Grunander, who is one of the alleged victims in the stalking case, disagreed during a court hearing on Wednesday.

"I think there is some wisdom in the court probably hearing that," Grunander said. "The state feels confident in our position that a recusal is not appropriate."

The judge will hear oral arguments on the two motions on Oct. 2.

Wednesday's hearing was expected to be an arraignment, during which Jayne would enter a plea for the aggravated murder charge and 14 additional felony charges filed in 2024. However, the lead defense attorney on his case was not present, so Jayne will instead enter his plea during a future court date.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Heather Peterson, KSLHeather Peterson
Heather Peterson is a reporter for KSL NewsRadio and producer of Utah's Noon News.

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