Labor Day DUI enforcement highlights efforts to prevent impaired driving in Utah

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SALT LAKE CITY — Law enforcement agencies across Utah stepped up DUI enforcement over Labor Day weekend as the state marked the end of its annual "100 Deadliest Days."

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Zach Randall said extra troopers were working DUI blitzes across the state as part of efforts to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

"When we deal with DUI crashes or DUIs in general, that is one thing that is 100% preventable," he said. "There's no excuse for it happening."

In addition to UHP's efforts, 39 other law enforcement agencies added more than 245 DUI overtime shifts across Utah over the holiday weekend, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Randall said some of the dangerous driving behaviors troopers regularly warn about also showed up in crashes over the weekend. In one fatal crash in Salt Lake County, police suspect impairment and speeding may have played a role.

"We lose over 100 people to drunk driving every year in Utah, which is not acceptable," said State Rep. Steve Eliason, who said he's been working on legislation for the upcoming session aimed at further reducing impaired driving.

Eliason said Utah already restricts alcohol purchases for some people convicted of extreme DUI. One proposal he's considering would expand that restriction to additional DUI convictions.

He is also looking at where impaired drivers are getting their alcohol.

"Another thing we're looking at doing is starting to put penalties in place for bars that have higher rates of individuals that are convicted of DUI," he said.

Beyond potential changes to state law, Randall said preventing impaired driving starts before someone gets behind the wheel.

"If you've started drinking, the time to plan for it has already come and gone," he said. "So before you take that first drink, make sure that you have a designated driver or sober ride in place."

UHP said extra enforcement shifts were continuing Monday night as people returned home from the Labor Day weekend. Final numbers from the holiday enforcement effort are expected after the weekend wraps up.