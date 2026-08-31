Fatal crash closes Redwood Road

By Kennedy Camarena, KSL | Updated - Aug. 31, 2026 at 2:46 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 31, 2026 at 2:36 p.m.

 
A fatal crash closed both directions of Redwood Road in Salt Lake City on Monday.

A fatal crash closed both directions of Redwood Road in Salt Lake City on Monday. (Utah Department of Transportation)

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SALT LAKE CITY — A fatal crash closed Redwood Road on Monday after a head-on collision occurred with a Utah Transit Authority bus in Salt Lake City.

Redwood Road and 1050 South were closed in both directions while the crash was investigated, according to a Salt Lake City Police Department post on X.

The post also confirmed the crash was fatal.

Several people on the bus were taken to the hospital for injuries related to the crash, according to Utah Transit Authority's Gavin Gustafson.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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Kennedy Camarena, KSLKennedy Camarena
Kennedy Camarena is a breaking news reporter and also covers K-12 education in Utah.
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