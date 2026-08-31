Fatal crash closes Redwood Road

SALT LAKE CITY — A fatal crash closed Redwood Road on Monday after a head-on collision occurred with a Utah Transit Authority bus in Salt Lake City.

Redwood Road and 1050 South were closed in both directions while the crash was investigated, according to a Salt Lake City Police Department post on X.

Investigating a fatal traffic accident on Redwood Road and 1050 S. Redwood Road will be closed in both directions for the next several hours. Avoid the area. — Salt Lake City Police Department (@slcpd) August 31, 2026

The post also confirmed the crash was fatal.

Several people on the bus were taken to the hospital for injuries related to the crash, according to Utah Transit Authority's Gavin Gustafson.

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