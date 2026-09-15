Nearly 1,200 attendees expected for Holocaust Remembrance Event at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 1,200 attendees are expected to attend a Holocaust remembrance event on Tuesday, prompting organizers to move the event to a new location on the University of Utah campus.

Holocaust survivor Sora Vigorito will speak about her experiences surviving the Auschwitz death camps at 7 p.m. at the Student Union building at the U.

Rabbi Moshe Nigri, the director of Chabad at the University of Utah, originally said they expected between 100 and 200 attendees to come to the event. After announcing the event, reservations quickly outgrew the original location, the Siciliano Auditorium in Gardner Commons.

"Seeing more than 1,000 people register to hear Sora's story sends a powerful message," Nigri said. "People want to hear this history directly from someone who lived through it. For our students especially, this may be one of their last opportunities to sit in the same room as a Holocaust survivor and hear firsthand what happened. Our responsibility is to listen, remember, and make sure these stories are carried forward."

Reservations were originally open to the public. Following the increase in demand, additional reservations were limited to students at the University of Utah.

Nigri also said there would be additional seats available on a first-come, first-served basis, along with a standby line for those who could not get reservations. The event will also be livestreamed on YouTube for those who cannot attend.

"I hope people will still come in person!" Nigri said.

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