Utah County Warming Center opens Nov. 1 providing warm beds, expanded programs

PROVO — The Utah County Warming Center will open Nov. 1 providing those experiencing homelessness a warm place to stay at night alongside expanded programs focused on helping individuals build long-term stability.

The Utah County Warming Center is operated by Community Action Services and Food Bank, under the direction of the county's Winter Task Force. The warming center is located at the Utah County Public Works Warehouse, 2615 S. State St. between Provo and Springville.

The Warming Center will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. every night from Nov. 1 to March 15, 2027. The center serves adults aged 18 and older who need a safe, warm place to stay for the night.

This winter season, the center is launching its "Laying the Roots" program that offers courses, expanded services, and opportunities for qualified participants to "build the skills and connections necessary to progress from surviving to thriving," the county said.

Each week, the Warming Center will also host a resource night, where guests are given direct access to community organizations, services and resources to help them improve their circumstances and take "meaningful" steps toward stability.

"Our warming center program continues to improve each year, and our results are highlighting the great success of the Utah County way, which is the bridge between accountability and compassion," said Skyler Beltran, county commissioner and chair of the Winter Task Force.

The county said it has seen significant progress in reducing homelessness during the latest annual Point-in-Time Count, which showed a reduction of 45 individuals experiencing homelessness in Utah County.

"That reduction represented more than 60% of the statewide decrease in homelessness during the same period," the county said. "Those results reflect a deliberate and collaborative effort among local governments, service providers and community organizations to improve outcomes for individuals experiencing homelessness."

The Warming Center plays an important role in reducing homelessness by connecting guests with critical resources, encouraging personal accountability and providing a safe environment so individuals can focus on their next steps, the county said.

"The collaboration between all of our partners is inspiring," said Community Action Services and Food Bank CEO Tom Hogan. "We have a community that is always willing to help those in need."

The Warming Center operates through funding from the Utah State Office of Homeless Services and collaboration among Utah County, Provo, Community Action Services and Food Bank, United Way of Utah County, the Food & Care Coalition and Wasatch Behavioral Health. But its success would not be possible without community support, the county said.

"Volunteers and donors are truly at the heart of the Warming Center. Their generosity, compassion, and willingness to serve make it possible for us to provide a safe, welcoming place for those who need it most," said Kena Mathews, director of services at the Warming Center.

Those interested in volunteering at the center or donating items can find information on the Warming Center's website.

In the past, the Utah County Warming Center has alternated between the warehouse and two church buildings, before it was consolidated to the single location last year. Around 600 unsheltered individuals turned to Utah County's warming centers for shelter for the 2024-2025 winter season, homeless service providers told KSL.