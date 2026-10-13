Utah County to host European-inspired Christmas market in downtown Provo

PROVO — A Utah County Commissioner announced the county will be hosting a European-style Christmas market in downtown Provo this holiday season.

The Utah Valley Christkindlmarkt will be on Dec. 10 through 12 at the Utah County Historic Courthouse Complex, 51 S. University Avenue. The German-inspired Christmas village will be presented by the Provo Farmers Market and Explore Utah Valley.

"We're excited to bring another great holiday tradition to Utah County and create a festive gathering place for families and visitors from across the region," County Commissioner Skyler Beltran said on social media Monday. "Mark your calendars and come experience the holiday magic!"

This Christmas market is the first one for Utah County. The Christkindlmarkt SLC hosted at This is the Place Heritage Park has become increasingly popular over the last decade.

The festive event will have handmade items from Utah makers, providing "thoughtful gifts with an old-world spirit," the event website says. Choirs, orchestras and community performers will also play music throughout the event and German-inspired food such as warm pretzels, spiced sweets and hot cocoa will be available.

"This celebration is unmistakably rooted in our mountain home," the county website said, adding that "evergreen-trimmed artisan chalets (will) glow with hand-crafted treasures, warm pastries, music and moments made for families."

The event also promotes "kinder magic" through lanterns, stories, crafts and other activities that invite children to join in the wonder of the holiday season, the county said.

Beltran said vendor applications for the Christkindlmarkt will be open through Nov. 1.