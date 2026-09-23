Spanish Fork City Council approves changes to city code for data centers

SPANISH FORK — A proposed data center in Spanish Fork now has a path to move forward after the City Council voted to approve changes to city code.

Spanish Fork Mayor Mike Mendenhall said the council has listened to people's concerns, including the amount of water a data center requires.

"We meter our water here in Spanish Fork; we always have," he said. "So we can certainly stop that if we ever needed to."

A representative of Volition, the company behind the data center, said its closed-loop cooling system is water efficient.

"It takes about the amount of one or two Utah households," said Jeff Chavez, the CEO of Volition.

Spanish Fork City Council members also limited the city to only one data center unless city leaders vote to change that in the future.