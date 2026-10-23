Rockslide near Bridal Veil Falls closes section of Provo Canyon trail

PROVO — A section of the Provo River Trail near Bridal Veil Falls is temporarily closed because of at least one rockslide in the area Friday afternoon, Utah County officials said.

Around 2:30 p.m., a rockslide occurred near Bridal Veil Falls, covering part of the popular trail and park area at the falls, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Ormond.

Emerson and Bailee Hamilton said they were traveling through the canyon when they noticed the slide and captured video of rocks tumbling down toward the canyon floor and kicking up dust.

They stopped to see if anyone needed help when they heard more rocks beginning to fall down toward the popular trail, Bailee Hamilton said. They captured more videos of large rocks smashing onto the trail as they began to leave, which they shared with KSL.

Multiple trees and some utility infrastructure were damaged, but Ormond said no injuries have been reported.

The trail is closed near the popular waterfall, Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran wrote on social media.

"Crews will work to clear the debris and ensure the trail is safe and passable before reopening," he added.

It's unclear when the route will reopen. Utah County Sheriff's officials said rocks were still coming down in the canyon an hour after the slide.

The closure is about a quarter-mile long, showing how large the slide was.

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