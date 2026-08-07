Passenger dead, pilot injured after plane crashes into Utah Lake

PROVO — A man died and a woman was injured after a small plane crashed into Utah Lake south of Provo Airport Friday afternoon, authorities said.

About 4 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a "Cessna-style aircraft" had crashed shortly after takeoff from Provo Airport, said Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Ormond. The plane was not fully submerged in the lake, allowing crews faster access to it.

The plane's passenger, a man whose name and exact age were not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities also didn't release the name or age of the woman piloting the plane. She was transported to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, which remains under investigation, Ormond said. The National Transportation Safety Board was notified about the crash and will handle the investigation, which is expected to begin this weekend.

The north side of Utah Lake State Park will likely remain closed for the rest of Friday because of the crash and efforts to pull the plane out of the water. Some closures could last into parts of Saturday.