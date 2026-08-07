Passenger dead, pilot injured after plane crashes into Utah Lake

By Carter Williams, KSL | Updated - Aug. 7, 2026 at 7:58 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 7, 2026 at 5:59 p.m.

 
Utah County Sheriff's Office said a small plane crashed into Utah Lake near Utah Lake State Park on Friday, killing one and injuring another.

Utah County Sheriff's Office said a small plane crashed into Utah Lake near Utah Lake State Park on Friday, killing one and injuring another. (Alston Crosby, KSL)

4 photos
Save Story

PROVO — A man died and a woman was injured after a small plane crashed into Utah Lake south of Provo Airport Friday afternoon, authorities said.

About 4 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a "Cessna-style aircraft" had crashed shortly after takeoff from Provo Airport, said Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Ormond. The plane was not fully submerged in the lake, allowing crews faster access to it.

The plane's passenger, a man whose name and exact age were not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities also didn't release the name or age of the woman piloting the plane. She was transported to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, which remains under investigation, Ormond said. The National Transportation Safety Board was notified about the crash and will handle the investigation, which is expected to begin this weekend.

The north side of Utah Lake State Park will likely remain closed for the rest of Friday because of the crash and efforts to pull the plane out of the water. Some closures could last into parts of Saturday.

Photos

Most recent Utah County stories

Related topics

UtahUtah CountyPolice & Courts
Carter Williams, KSLCarter Williams
Carter Williams is a reporter for KSL. He covers Salt Lake City, statewide transportation issues, outdoors, the environment and weather. He is a graduate of Southern Utah University.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  