Massive backyard structure sparks outrage among Lehi and American Fork neighbors

AMERICAN FORK — A large backyard construction project rising behind homes right on the border of a Lehi and American Fork neighborhood is drawing sharp criticism from residents, who said they were blindsided by the size and scope of the development.

Homeowners said the structure, described as a barn or garage, which is being built in the backyard of an American Fork home, is expected to stand approximately 35 feet tall and be more than 11,000 square feet. Residents whose backyards butt up to it said it is dramatically changing their neighborhood and obstructing views that were once a major attraction of the area.

"We love the neighborhood. Our neighbors are great," said Lehi homeowner Dale Stewart whose backyard is right up against it.

The neighborhood is known for its scenic views of Mount Timpanogos, but residents said those views are now being overshadowed by the massive structure taking shape behind their homes.

Dale Stewart and neighbors look at the construction project from their backyard deck on Tuesday. (Photo: Dan Rascon, KSL)

"We woke up last Thursday morning to absolutely tall beams coming up," Stewart said.

Neighbors said they had little to no warning before construction began.

"We're all just kind of dumbfounded, like what is happening right now. Nobody had any notice," Stewart added.

For some residents, the impact has been emotional.

"In horror, I was sobbing as it just kept getting bigger and bigger," said homeowner Tracy Stewart. "It's hard to comprehend how big it is."

Dale Stewart speaks at American Fork City Council meeting on Tuesday night (Photo: Dan Rascon, KSL)

Others worry about the long-term effects on their property and quality of life.

"To have it right by our fences, it's like there goes all of our sunlight, and we're super just bummed," said homeowner Charlee Carn.

Records show the project was approved during an American Fork City Development Committee Agenda in April. City-approved renderings show what the completed structure is expected to look like.

Despite that approval, frustrated residents came to an American Fork City Council meeting on Tuesday night to voice their concerns and ask city leaders to take another look at the project.

Artist rendering of the project given to American Fork City. (Photo: American Fork City)

American Fork Mayor Brad Frost said he's just learning about the project and plans to review the situation, taking a closer look at the building's size and impact. However, he noted that if the project meets all approved plans and city requirements, construction could continue.

Neighbors said they are prepared to keep fighting the project.

KSL tried multiple times to contact the homeowner building the project, from knocking on their door to phone calls and text messages, but never received a response.