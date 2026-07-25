Fireworks at Utah Lake show delayed, partially cancelled due to storm

SARATOGA SPRINGS — While Pioneer Day celebrations across Utah appeared to go off without a hitch, the same could not be said for a show planned at Utah Lake.

"I am truly sorry to everyone who spent time and money preparing, traveling and waiting for tonight's show," Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran posted on X late Friday night. "We know how much many of you were looking forward to it."

Turns out, it was a combination of unfortunate events that either led to the delay or cancellation of the massive fireworks show planned on Utah Lake. Dry weather conditions across the state had pushed leaders to combine shows on the water to avoid sparks from the show starting new fires.

Lehi City Councilwoman Emily Lockhart and Utah County Rep. Stephanie Gricius called Beltran with the idea to launch Pioneer Day fireworks over Utah Lake on July 6, about three weeks before Pioneer Day. He said the plan required a "Herculean effort" to set up.

The Fireworks at Utah Lake website said the show was initially planned for 10 p.m. Friday evening, with radio stations scheduled to coordinate music with the colorful blasts in the sky.

Two barges were set to launch fireworks, one off the American Fork Marina that could best be viewed from the shore and the other near Saratoga Springs, which the website said was best viewed by boat.

Unfortunately, the fireworks shows did not go as planned. Witnesses at the North Shore Marina in Saratoga Springs on Friday night said the American Fork barge, called the east barge, did not launch fireworks until at least 20 minutes after it was scheduled to launch. The Saratoga Springs barge, called the west barge, did not launch fireworks at all.

A small fire also began on the east barge at the end of the American Fork Marina show. No one was injured in the blaze, and Beltran said it had little impact on the overall celebration on that side of the lake. Crews at the scene were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Hundreds of people posted on Facebook and Instagram, saying they waited for fireworks on the west side for more than an hour following the scheduled time.

"This afternoon's storm delayed the barge anchoring process by two hours," Beltran's post states. "Despite our crews' best efforts, persistent winds over the last hour made it impossible to safely complete the anchoring and launch the show. I'm grateful that the American Fork barge was able to go off and I hope many of you were able to enjoy that display. Thank you for your patience and understanding throughout this first time event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for the disappointment."

A sudden cloudburst struck Utah County late in the day, threatening the lives of three paddleboarders on Utah Lake. Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue said the three were successfully rescued with no injuries.

Beltran said the storm also delayed the initial anchorage of the Saratoga Springs barge by two hours, and persistent winds prevented them from launching the show. A witness at the North Marina Park in Saratoga Springs said they saw the fireworks barge still tied to the dock at 9:45 p.m., and it did not leave the marina until at least 10:15 p.m.

Beltran announced at 11:13 p.m. that the west side fireworks show was canceled, more than an hour after it was scheduled to begin.

Comments on the Fireworks at Utah Lake Instagram page claimed no one had informed attendees that the fireworks from the west barge had been canceled. The Instagram page did not post an update on Friday night. The Fireworks at Utah Lake Facebook page did, however, announce the cancellation at 11:26 p.m.

"People were understandably disappointed and so were all of us who worked so hard to make this event happen," Beltran said. "We know many families spent time planning for the evening and we certainly share their disappointment. At the same time, most people have been understanding, especially since they experienced the thunderstorm that moved through just a few hours before the event."

Beltran said he and others running the Fireworks at Utah Lake had received many positive comments from attendees who appreciated the fireworks show that took place on the eastern side of Utah Lake. Others were asking if the county will try again, and to that, Beltran responded, "There is appetite. A little too fresh to say yes."