City council approves zoning changes for Provo Towne Centre redevelopment

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SALT LAKE CITY — The Provo City Council approved some zoning changes on Tuesday that will allow the redevelopment of Provo Towne Centre to move forward.

The plan calls for a mix of housing, retail and public gathering spaces.

Most of the existing mall would be demolished, while Target, JCPenney and Cinemark would remain in their current locations.

Developers plan to build five apartment buildings with about 1,300 units, along with 77 for-sale townhomes.

Provo City Council members approved the plan in a 5-to-1 vote, citing declining foot traffic and the need to reinvest in the property.