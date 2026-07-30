Utah family seeks answers after roadside memorial vanishes near St. George

By Alex Cabrero, KSL | Posted - July 30, 2026 at 9:57 p.m.

 
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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A Utah family is seeking answers after their son's memorial vanished.
  • Jayden Snyder's memorial, built after his accident, disappeared recently.
  • The family offers a $500 reward for information leading to its return.

ST. GEORGE — For six years, a roadside memorial stood along state Route 7 near St. George where Jayden Snyder lost his life in an accident.

His family built it to honor the 20-year-old, who died after a tire came apart, causing his vehicle to roll.

As awful a tragedy as it was, and continues to be, for the Snyder family, they say Jayden's decision to become an organ donor helps them feel like he's still out there.

"We feel like he's on adventures still," said Daynene Snyder, who is Jayden's mother. "Four lives were actually saved with the kidneys, the heart and the liver. And two lives were improved because his eyes were donated as well."

The memorial consisted of a handmade cross, flowers, solar lights and letters written to Jayden.

"There was a small little panda bear mug from when he was little. He loved panda bears," said his mother. "So his nieces and nephews, brothers and sister, and others would write notes to him and leave them in that panda bear mug."

Then, about two weeks ago, it disappeared.

"It's not even like it was all destroyed and taken," she said. "It was all gone."

Snyder said her husband discovered the memorial was missing during one of his visits to the St. George area.

"He was almost hyperventilating, and I thought something had happened. I was like, 'Ray, are you OK? Like what's happened?' He's like, 'I'm not OK.' He said the memorial is gone," said Daynene Snyder.

The family contacted both the Utah Highway Patrol and the Utah Department of Transportation.

They say both agencies told them they did not remove the memorial and wouldn't without contacting the family first.

"We want to respect people's rights to grieve and to memorialize their loved ones," said John Gleason, a spokesperson for the UDOT. "Unless it becomes a safety concern, we generally don't do anything with those memorials."

Daynene Snyder said the UDOT worker she called in southern Utah also told her the department had recently received an anonymous message asking why roadside memorials were allowed and why they had not been removed.

She said UDOT told her two other families in the area had previously contacted the agency after discovering their roadside memorials had also disappeared.

Since posting about her experience on Facebook, Snyder said two more families have reached out to her about their memorials disappearing in St. George as well.

"Who wakes up one morning and says, 'I am going to go destroy some of these roadside memorials where somebody was killed?'" said Daynene Snyder. "Who wakes up that morning and says, 'That's what we're going to go do today?'"

No one knows for sure if the disappearing memorials are connected.

However, the Snyder family is now offering a $500 reward for information leading to the return of their memorial items.

"I would say to whoever took it, do you still have our stuff? Can you give these families back these things that they put there that meant something? It means a lot to us," said Daynene Snyder. "We would like it back."

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Alex Cabrero, KSLAlex Cabrero
Alex Cabrero has been reporting for KSL since 2004. During his time in Salt Lake City, he has covered several high-profile Utah stories, including the Crandall Canyon mine collapse, the Trolley Square shootings, and the Susan Powell missing person case. He has also covered national and international stories for KSL with Utah connections, such as Hurricane Katrina from the Gulf Coast, the devastating California wildfires, and the earthquake disasters in both Haiti and Nepal. Alex has covered seven Olympics for KSL; 2008 Beijing, 2012 London, 2014 Sochi, 2016 Rio de Janeiro, 2018 PyeongChang, 2020 Tokyo, and 2022 Beijing. Alex is a 12-time Emmy Award winner, including a National Emmy for his reporting during a standoff in Tennessee. He also won an Emmy in 2016 for the best local TV news reporter in the Rocky Mountain Region. In all, Alex has won more than 50 awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Utah Broadcasters Association. Before coming to Utah, Alex covered the September 11th terrorist attacks, training for the first wave of soldiers from the 101st Airborne who would be sent to Afghanistan, and Country Music star Johnny Cash’s funeral. Prior to KSL, Alex reported for WTVF in Nashville, TN; WRCB in Chattanooga, TN; KPVI in Pocatello/Idaho Falls, Idaho; News 55 in Twin Falls, Idaho; and Cable 6 TV in Middletown, New York. Alex is from Rock Hill, New York. He graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Communications from Orange County (NY) Community College and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Production from the State University of New York at New Paltz. Alex is an Eagle Scout, played college baseball, and was a volunteer firefighter/rescue SCUBA diver for the Rock Hill Fire Department He enjoys visiting National and State Parks, exploring the remote areas of Utah, and playing baseball for the Utah Rockies in the Utah Mens Adult Baseball League.
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