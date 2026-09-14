Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany grows emotional describing emergency plane landing in lake and swimming to safety

WAUSAU, Wis. — Wisconsin congressman Tom Tiffany was on his way home Saturday evening following a demanding day of parades and political events when his plane plunged into the pitch-black darkness of Lake Wausau.

As he was returning from the La Crosse County Lincoln Day Dinner in Onalaska, Wisconsin, Tiffany, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, was aboard a Beechcraft K35 when it lost power as it approached Wausau Downtown Airport, the congressman told reporters during a Sunday news conference.

"Hang on, Tom, and buckle up because we're going to go down," Tiffany recounted pilot Len Bolt warning him moments before the emergency landing. Both men were hospitalized with minor injuries after their rescue.

About 10 seconds later, the plane hit the water.

"We were down to 70, 80 miles an hour at that point, and so it was a fast-moving car crash, and all that happened to me was my head hit the dash in front of me, and that was the extent of the damage," Tiffany said. "We're just really fortunate. We're fortunate the plane didn't flip."

The two escaped through the passenger door, called 911, and stayed on top of the slowly sinking plane until they decided to swim toward the airport. After about 100 to 150 feet, they reached a shallow spot where their feet could touch the lake bottom as they waited for rescuers.

The congressman said he received 12 stitches near his eyebrow, which were plainly visible as he recounted the crash to reporters, along with a bandage covering an injury on his hand.

Bolt suffered several scratches and needed four stitches, according to Tiffany, who became emotional as he reflected on how lucky they were.

"God was looking after us," he said, tearing up. "I have to say that the gravity of this is probably just hitting me at this point because we were making jokes every step of the way last night, though we knew it was a serious situation."

Tiffany expressed gratitude to the first responders and credited Bolt's experience, saying the pilot raised the landing gear before the water landing — a decision the congressman said "might have saved us."

FAA investigating incident

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office confirmed the plane experienced a mechanical issue around 8:49 p.m. while approaching the airport, according to its latest news release on Sunday. Tiffany and the pilot were rescued by a Wausau Fire Department airboat at 9:05 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

The incident is under investigation, the FAA told CNN in a statement.

The sheriff's office said the plane was marked with a buoy and asked people to stay away, according to the news release.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and State Patrol also responded to the scene, according to WSAW, and the investigation will be handed over to the FAA.

CNN has reached out to both state agencies for further information.

In dispatch audio obtained and verified by CNN, authorities mention someone inside the plane made a 911 call. Later, an official responding to the crash confirms two people inside the plane had been rescued.

"Boat heads back to landing with two victims," the official at the scene is heard telling dispatchers. "Both are alert and conscious."

Tiffany, a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, won his party's nomination for governor of Wisconsin in the primary elections, bolstered by the support of President Donald Trump.

His Democratic opponent in the governor's race, David Crowley, said in a post on X he was "grateful to God that Congressman Tiffany and no one else was hurt in this horrifying incident, which could have been a tragedy if not for the heroism of the pilot."

"I wish them and the Congressman a quick recovery and that they can find solace with their loved ones," Crowley added.

At Sunday's news conference, Tiffany thanked Crowley for his kind words.

The congressman said he has been instructed by doctors not to fly for a few days but will be out campaigning and attending meetings as usual Monday.

"This will not deter me in my efforts that I started a year ago to become the next governor of the state of Wisconsin," he said.

"I think all those experiences that we have throughout life mold us, and it just gives me great appreciation to be here another day to be able to be with my wife and family, and just so grateful for that."