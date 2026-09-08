Hawaii's western islands hit by fierce winds from Hurricane Lowell, leaving extensive damage

HONOLULU — Damaging winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Lowell pelted Hawaii's western islands Tuesday, knocking out power and bringing the threat of flash floods and mudslides.

Along the Southern California coast, dangerous surf conditions kicked up by the remnants of Hurricane Marie were expected to stick around for several days.

In Hawaii, fierce winds downed trees and caused widespread power outages on the island of Kauai, home to 73,000 residents. The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative reported that nearly all of its roughly 35,000 members were without power early Tuesday.

Emergency officials asked residents to conserve water and stay off the roads as authorities assessed the damage.

Kauai real estate agent Lori Benkert, who lives in Lihue, said she endured a loud, windy night after her power went out Monday evening. The storm downed trees next to her house, and the community's main road was closed because of fallen trees, she said.

"We're fine. My house did great with no boarded-up windows," Benkert said. "But there are a lot of downed power lines."

The center of the storm passed west of the islands in the overnight hours Tuesday and moved farther away throughout the day.

The storm's tropical storm-force winds extended well beyond the center, the National Hurricane Center said. On Kauai, sustained winds measured just above 50 mph at Lihue Airport, the island's only commercial airport, which was closed after the storm.

Hurricane warnings for Kauai and the tiny island of Niihau, which has less than 100 permanent residents, were no longer in place by Tuesday morning local time. A tropical storm warning was also lifted for Oahu, the state's most populated island with close to 1 million residents.

But flooding and mudslides will continue to be a risk through the day, said Eric Blake of the National Hurricane Center.

Some wind gusts reached 80 mph, according to the hurricane center. But the force of the sustained winds had decreased by early Tuesday, and the storm was expected to weaken in the coming days.

There was extensive damage across Kauai, and crews were using heavy equipment to push trees and debris off the roads, said Derek Kawakami, mayor of Kauai County. About 300 people were staying in shelters on Kauai.

On Oahu, road crews were clearing sand and rocks from a major route along the island's western edge after floodwaters topped a coastal highway, north of Honolulu.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green closed schools and government offices on the three islands for Tuesday ahead of the storm.

Rainfall totals could reach up to 24 inches in some areas on Kauai. Oahu, Maui and the Big Island also could see large amounts of rain.

Last month, Tropical Storm Lala brushed past Hawaii and stirred up landslides, washing away about 100 homes and causing widespread power outages.

What's left of Hurricane Marie was downgraded again and is no longer considered a tropical storm.

But it was still creating dangerous surf conditions along the coast of Mexico's Baja California and Southern California. Swells with life-threatening surf and rip current conditions will continue for the next few days, the hurricane center said.

In Malibu, where big waves were pounding the shore, the driveway of a beachfront home that sits on pylons collapsed into a sinkhole Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.