Zion highway section could remain closed for 'several weeks' as rockfall cleanup continues

SPRINGDALE, Washington County — A section of the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway may remain closed for several more weeks, even after crews have made progress clearing debris from a "major" rockfall at Zion National Park last week.

The park's east entrance near Kane County reopened on Tuesday, but all vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic is closed from Great Arch Pullout to Canyon Junction, according to park officials.

Crews have cleared approximately half of the debris that was covering the road, using a hammer jack to break up large boulders in that process, Kane County officials wrote in an update on social media Wednesday morning. The plan, they said, is to cut out and repair any damaged road sections within the 2.5-mile segment once the road is cleared up.

The forecast could delay some of that work.

"It looks like there will be more rain headed this weekend and extending into next week. Once the rain starts, more debris will likely come down," officials added.

Zion National Park officials warn that the closure is expected to last "several weeks."

Most of the highway east of Canyon Junction has been closed since the rockfall was reported on Sept. 30. The rockfall damaged the roadway and blocked travel, park officials wrote in a statement.

Debris from a rockfall that happened along Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway in Zion National Park on Sept. 30, 2026. A 7.5-mile section reopened on Tuesday, but another 2.5-mile section could remain closed for "several weeks," park officials warn. (Photo: National Park Service)

Rockfalls are common within the park, as its geology has shifted due to natural erosion over time. Some can lead to short road or trail closures, like one reported near Zion Canyon Shuttle No. 6 in August, while others can last for months or years.

There are currently no visitor, water or roadside services along the 7.5-mile section that is now open toward the east entrance following the latest rockfall, which is why park officials are advising visitors to plan ahead and also drive carefully in the area.

A detour remains in place for people seeking to travel between Zion Canyon and the park's east entrance. Motorists are urged to use: