State park managers urge safety ahead of Labor Day weekend

HEBER CITY — The waters at Jordanelle Reservoir remained calm among some very sparse crowds Thursday, but that is sure to change as the weekend nears.

Still, avid boaters like Chris Stuber are determined to get out every day this coming weekend.

"Every day that I can get out until snow comes, I'll be out," he said with a smile.

Stuber adds that keeping that hobby safe means watching out for others and heading out prepared.

"We have to have mandatory Coast Guard-approved life jackets on board per person," he said. "A lot of people don't know the rules of wakeless within 150 feet, being aware of other boaters, and people in the water. And I think that's mainly when accidents happen, is a lack of awareness."

Amanda White, manager at Jordanelle State Park, said she's hopeful everyone will be courteous and watch out for others in the busy days ahead.

"Have some patience," White said. "Make sure you're prepared. Make sure you're looking at the weather forecast. The winds can pick up at any moment and kind of change your experience on the water."

White points out that Jordanelle, like many reservoirs across Utah, has a lifejacket loaner station. People can scan a QR code to check one out, and return it when they're done for no charge.

A lifejacket loaner station is pictured at Jordanelle State Park on Thursday. (Photo: Mike Anderson, KSL)

"Life jackets save lives," White said. "There are accidents all the time across the state. And we hate to see that news come across, whether it's here in Jordanelle or any body of water."

White said Monday tends to be the busiest day of the Labor Day weekend, and that the reservoir will reach capacity early, typically by 11 a.m. or noon.

"Last year on Labor Day, we saw boat capacity reached about 10, 10:30 in the morning," she said. "Labor Day is typically that last big push of summer fun."

She adds that as crowds fill in around the main boat ramp at the main Hailstone boat ramp, users should consider launching from either Ross Creek or Rock Cliff.