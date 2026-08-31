2 people dead, 1 missing from Grand Canyon flooding

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK — Two people are confirmed dead and at least one person remains missing after flooding at the Grand Canyon over the weekend, park officials said on Monday.

A second body was recovered on Monday, after approximately 82 people were stuck in the canyon after a massive debris flow caused flooding in the canyon, said Dave Black, incident commander for Grand Canyon National Park. Thirty people were unaccounted for on Sunday, but he most of the people have now been located.

The number of missing or unaccounted people was based on permits issued for the park at the time flooding began on Saturday. More people may have been impacted by the flooding, but they didn't have a permit, officials said in a press conference on Monday. They urge people to contact the park if they have not heard back from a loved one who was at the park at the time of the flooding.

Officials have not identified either hiker who presumably died from the flooding.

Phantom Ranch, Bright Angel Campground, the Phantom Ranch Canteen and cabins, as well as the entire North Kaibab Trail from the North Kaibab Trailhead to Phantom Ranch, remain closed until further notice.

"Visitors are asked to remain out of the closure area while search and recovery operations continue," the agency wrote.

The flooding comes from the same moisture pattern that caused flooding and severe weather across southern and central Utah over the weekend. Rain remained in the forecast again for both Arizona and Utah on Monday.

Grand Canyon park officials have also implemented Stage 4 water restrictions and closed overnight hotel accommodations after flooding severely damaged the inner canyon's infrastructure. Approximately 40% of the Transcanyon Waterline was damaged on Saturday, severely impacting the system that supplies water from the canyon to park visitors.

The hotel closure affects El Tovar, Bright Angel Lodge, Maswik Lodge, Phantom Ranch and Delaware North's Yavapai Lodge and Trailer Village. It doesn't apply to hotels in Tusayan, Arizona, which fall outside of park operations.

Only "dry camping" is permitted beginning this week, and campgrounds across the South Rim will not have spigot access. Water spigot access will only be available at the Mather Campground check-in kiosk, while bathroom faucets will also remain operational.

Residents and visitors are asked to conserve water by limiting showers to five minutes or less, turning off faucets while shaving or brushing teeth, flushing toilets selectively and washing laundry with full loads. All leaks should also be reported to the appropriate offices.

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