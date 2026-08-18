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Don't go dark this fall! 3 ways to make your hair look richer without a drastic change

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Aug. 18, 2026 at 12:37 p.m.

 
When it comes to women and our hair, there are two times of great change: in the spring we go lighter, and in the fall we go darker.

When it comes to women and our hair, there are two times of great change: in the spring we go lighter, and in the fall we go darker. (stock.adobe.com)

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SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to women and our hair, there are two times of great change: in the spring we go lighter, and in the fall we go darker. But beauty expert and owner of Moore Hair Design Megan Moore wants you to reconsider that choice this season.

She said not to go darker this fall and shared three different ways to make your hair look richer.

Add Warmth

Add Dimension

Add Shine

Find more style advice from Megan on Instagram, @beautysnoop, or at thebeautysnoop.com.

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