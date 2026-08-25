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'Dear Missionary:' The book from a New York Times bestselling author for new missionaries

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Aug. 25, 2026 at 12:51 p.m.

 
A fresh wave of missionaries is preparing to head out for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A fresh wave of missionaries is preparing to head out for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

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SALT LAKE CITY — A fresh wave of missionaries is preparing to head out for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In the coming months, thousands of young men and women from across the country will scatter across the globe to teach, serve and grow.

"Dear Missionary" is the latest book from New York Times bestselling author Jason Wright. He said this is a letter he's been writing for the last twenty years.

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