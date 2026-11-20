WEST VALLEY CITY — A 40-year-old man accused of shooting at another vehicle that drove around him was arrested Thursday night.

Elijah Manuel Martinez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm, improper discharge of a gun from a vehicle and causing property damage. Each count comes with a suggested road rage penalty enhancement if convicted. Martinez was also arrested for investigation of driving on a suspended license.

On Thursday evening, near 3500 South Redwood Road, two people in a car "observed the suspect stopped at a green light for an extended period of time, so they drove around him which had angered the suspect," according to a police booking affidavit.

Martinez then followed the victims "and attempted to throw a drink at their vehicle," the affidavit states. He later pulled up next to their vehicle, yelled at the victims and "fired a single shot through the rear window of the victims' vehicle. I observed a shattered back window on the victims' vehicle and found a handgun projectile lodged in the right side of the back seat."

The victims were able to provide police with a license plate number. Officers located Martinez still in his car and pulled him over. In the vehicle, police found a gun "with a round in the chamber," according to the affidavit.

"The suspect claimed the male victim had exited (his) vehicle and approached the suspect with a knife in his hand at a stop light, but the suspect denied ever presenting or firing his handgun," the affidavit states.

Martinez was subsequently arrested.