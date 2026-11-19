CLEARFIELD — A man died in a crash on I-15 in Davis County Wednesday after the Utah Department of Public Safety said a truck struck the rear of a trailer and collided with a concrete barrier twice.

The truck struck the rear of a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado near Clearfield on I-15, according to officials. Other drivers had called law enforcement to warn them the driver of the truck was driving recklessly before the crash.

The vehicle went to the right side of the roadway and struck a concrete barrier twice, ejecting the driver from the vehicle. The man was not wearing his seatbelt, according to officials, and he later died from his injuries.

The three men riding in the Silverado were not injured in the crash.