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Fiona the hippo, who became an international celebrity when she was born at a record low weight and managed to survive against the odds, is under 24-hour monitoring after eating a knit cap that accidentally landed in her Cincinnati Zoo habitat, according to officials.

"We probably couldn't make it happen again if we tried," Cincinnati Zoo's spokesperson said of the circumstance that led to Fiona ingesting the inedible object.

The knit cap was tossed into the air in front of the habitat and caught by a ceiling fan that catapulted it through a 1-foot opening above the 12-foot-tall viewing windows, Communications Director Michelle Curley said.

The 9-year-old universally-loved ungulate is now being monitored by the zoo's veterinary team and hippo care staff who are keeping her hydrated, according to the zoo.

"Her care team is cautiously optimistic that she will pass it and return to her usual self," Cincinnati Zoo said in a statement.

Her caregivers are likely concerned the knit cap could cause an obstruction, according to Ron Magill, goodwill ambassador and conservation liaison for the Zoo Miami Foundation.

"The major concerns regarding Fiona ingesting a cap are primarily that it doesn't cause an obstruction in her digestive tract which could lead to impaction and damage leading to serious infection and sepsis," Magill told CNN.

Animals consuming items that accidentally fall into their habitats is not uncommon, according to Magill – and it's not just hungry hippos that swallow them.

"Zoo Miami has had to surgically remove items such as a collapsable water bottle from a Komodo dragon and sunglasses from an alligator among many other things, including hearing aids and cell phones," he said.

Fiona became a social media darling when she was born six weeks prematurely in 2017, weighing only 29 pounds at birth, CNN previously reported. Hippos are typically born closer to 100 pounds.

She became a big sister in 2022 when her mother, Bibi, gave birth to healthy boy, Fritz.

Fiona and her family are among the zoo's top attractions, delighting guests by swimming in their habitat known as Hippo Cove and snacking on hippo-appropriate treats like watermelons and, most recently, a whole pumpkin.

Fiona even has her own line of merch at the zoo's gift shop.

Now weighing around 2,400 pounds, the princess of Hippo Cove faces a new challenge and will be kept out of public view while she being monitored, the Cincinnati Zoo said.

"Please help us keep our animals safe by securing your belongings and taking extra care near habitats," the zoo said.