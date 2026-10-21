Video shows quick-thinking bystander stop runaway St. Paul school bus

Posted - Oct. 21, 2026 at 9:21 p.m.

Frankie McLister, WCCO
 
Surveillance footage shows Ebro Ahmed rush into the runaway school bus in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Oct. 19, 2026.

Surveillance footage shows Ebro Ahmed rush into the runaway school bus in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Oct. 19, 2026. (Ya Bricks Snacks and Tobacco via CNN)

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ST. PAUL, Minnesota — A bystander's split-second decision saved a school bus driver and the kids on board Monday on the east side of St. Paul, Minnesota.

It happened outside Ya Bricks Snacks and Tobacco off North Mendota Street and Fremont Avenue East in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

Surveillance camera footage from the store shows Ebro Ahmed sprint toward the bus. He had just seen the driver drop off some kids when the bus kept rolling forward.

Ahmed saw the driver was having a medical issue, jumped inside and stopped the bus.

"It caught me by surprise because I was kind of confused about the door open," Ahmed said. "So then I ran towards the bus and noticed he was having an emergency, so I just hopped on there."

Ahmed said that at first, he wasn't able to stop the bus. He tried to throw it in park, but then it went in reverse.

"It's something you would never think would happen in real life," the 27-year-old said.

A spokesperson with St. Paul Public Schools told WCCO Wednesday the driver was transporting students from Battle Creek Middle School, located about 3 miles southeast of the crash site. There were 19 students on the bus at the time.

"Another bus came to pick the students up to continue on their route home," the spokesperson said. "Students were likely late arriving home, and some may have been upset at the situation."

WCCO is working to figure out the condition of the driver.

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