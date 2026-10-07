Tired of heat and storms? Visit these places to enjoy fall's beauty

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There's no time like October when it comes to leaf-peeping.

Each day beyond the autumn equinox ushers in darker days and cooler temperatures — the cues for leaves to change color. Across the country, trees and shrubs shut down the production of their energy-making chlorophyll, the pigment behind their lush greens, leaving behind vivid forests of yellows, oranges and reds.

This year, lingering warmth could disrupt or shorten the fall foliage window for large portions of the country. During El Niño years, the Pacific jet stream shifts south, which means hiking conditions in the Northeast could be warmer and drier than usual, while treks in parts of the southern US could be wetter.

So, CNN's Weather and Travel teams partnered to identify North American destinations most likely to experience a picture-perfect autumn this year, based on their weather and climate history. These are five places we think you'll still find the best mix of classic fall conditions and plenty to do.

Upper Green Mountains, Vermont

The tradition of leaf-peeping in Vermont goes back decades, but the Upper Green Mountains area, a perennial favorite for fall foliage, and other regions of the state continue to offer visitors new ways to take in the changing colors, including ziplining and visits to cideries.

For tourists who love to hike, it would be difficult to exhaust all the options — the state is known for the Green Mountains, after all, and the 272-mile Long Trail. Cyclists who visit the Upper Green Mountains in the fall also have lots of options, including trails at the nearby von Trapp Family Lodge and Resort in Stowe, which is owned by descendants of the Austrian family made famous in the 1965 Hollywood musical, "The Sound of Music." Visitors can also combine two New England institutions by taking a covered bridge tour to view fall foliage; in Montgomery, there are five remaining bridges, the most of any town in Vermont.

Beyond enjoying Vermont's unique outdoorsy culture, visitors can take home local goodies such as maple syrup. One place that many tourists visit on their way to the Upper Green Mountains is Dakin Farm, whose large farm store in Ferrisburgh in the Champlain Valley is bursting with samples, especially of Vermont cheese.

"We're extremely busy," Sam Cutting, the company's CEO, told CNN Travel, adding that the last two weekends of September were busier than last year. "Now is a great time to come."

Vermont is one of the prime destinations for fall foliage in the Northeast. While the state is home to just 640,000 people, a whopping 4 million visitors travel to Vermont each fall, accounting for $1 billion in economic impact, according to state officials. Consult the foliage tracker that Vermont keeps in September and October for tips on where to see the most vivid displays of fall color.

The weather to expect: High temperatures drop from the 50s to the 40s Fahrenheit (15 to 4 degrees Celsius) in October at higher elevations, while the valleys stay a bit milder. This year, temperatures aren't expected to stray far from that norm through at least mid-October, possibly longer.

Peak color has already arrived in the mountains, and colors are starting to change in lower elevations too, ahead of their mid-October peak, according to ExploreFall.com, a website that tracks fall foliage across the United States.

Blue Ridge Mountains, North Carolina

In the Southeast, Asheville stands out all year round but it's especially spectacular in the fall.

One of the best places to enjoy the foliage in the Asheville area is the Blue Ridge Parkway, a 469-mile marvel through Appalachia that can often seem like one long scenic drive. In 2025, 16.5 million people visited the park, which courses through North Carolina and Virginia, including 2 million visitors in the month of October alone, according to the National Park Service.

The region has weathered, quite literally, some difficult times in the past few years, after Hurricane Helene blew through in 2024 and devastated parts of the Asheville area, including Historic Biltmore Village.

But since going full force on recovery, the region has seen a return of tourists. And the mountain scenery that has long drawn visitors remains as enchanting as ever. The sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway closest to Asheville are completely open, according to the Blue Ridge Parkway external affairs office. There are still intermittent closures and construction connected to recovery projects, and the park service recommends consulting the road status section of its website when traveling to the region.

Since there are significant elevation variations in the Asheville area, parts of the region will see peak fall color at different times, tourism officials say. Among the highlights are Pisgah National Forest for traditional leaf-peeping activities, and artistic craft centers such as the Folk Art Center for shopping.

Beyond the parkway and downtown Asheville, which is a cultural hotspot with one-of-a-kind mountain charm, other popular stops in the area include Biltmore Estate, the 250-room Vanderbilt mansion, which was largely spared hurricane damage. The property offers a rooftop tour, which provides a unique vantage point on the leaves. But a visit there isn't just a house tour; it's an opportunity to hike and bike the historic, 8,000-acre property. There are walking trails along the French Broad River and 20 miles of biking trails as well. Visitors can take horse-drawn carriage rides.

The weather to expect: High temperatures fall from the lower 70s in early October to the 50s by mid-November (22 to 10 C) but expect it to be cooler in the mountains. Fall is usually a drier period, but this year, odds are leaning toward above-average rainfall.

"The Asheville area has experienced periods of dry and rainy weather this summer but is largely drought-free compared to surrounding regions," said Bill Quade, Biltmore's director of horticulture. "This supports a healthier and more vibrant leaf display."

Low to moderate color is already dotting trees in the area, according to ExploreFall.com. Peak color is usually mid-to-late October in the mountains and early November in valleys.

Nova Scotia, Canada

Foliage tourists in Nova Scotia can soak up autumn's glory across the Canadian province. Many visitors make a beeline for Cape Breton in the eastern corner of the province, a wild island offering a variety of outdoor activities for viewing the changing leaves.

Cape Breton Highlands National Park is especially popular with visitors who enjoy the Skyline Trail on the western section of the property, which overlooks the Gulf of St. Lawrence where whales are often seen. (Moose are also spotted in the park – but a lot closer). There's also a series of breathtaking waterfalls in the park.

Toward the province's other end, visitors can take a boat tour or kayak along the coast of the Bay of Fundy, located between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. They can also enjoy the changing leaves while on whale watching excursions.

The Annapolis Valley, northwest of the city of Halifax, is home to picturesque vineyards that offer tastings. The region's wineries provide a sample of what Nova Scotia produces — not just wine, but also local food including can't-miss lobster, oysters and scallops. At Benjamin Bridge winery, for example, visitors can enjoy a glass of Riesling and a meal on an open-air patio while enjoying foliage views. Other wineries include Bent Ridge Winery, which is also home to Bent Nail Brewery.

Beyond traditional leaf-peeping hikes, visitors can also play golf, which draws visitors to Nova Scotia year-round. Among the top-rated courses available are Cape Breton Highlands Links in Ingonish, and Bell Bay Golf Club, which overlooks Baddeck Bay. Visitors can also stay overnight at golf resorts in stunning locations, including Digby Pines in Digby and The Lakes Golf Club & Resort in Ben Eoin.

The weather to expect: Highs in the 50s are typical in October (15 C), and this year isn't expected to stray too far from that, according to Environment Canada, the country's weather and climate agency. Fall color is best through mid-October in the Cape Breton area.

North Central New Mexico

Fall foliage visits to the Santa Fe area offer typical leaf-peeping activities not unlike what you find in East Coast destinations but with a flair particular to the Southwest. That's because, for starters, the tree canopy in Sante Fe is dominated by aspens, which turn a golden yellow hue in the fall, rather than the sugar maples and beech trees you find in New England and along the East Coast.

Exploring the Santa Fe National Forest Scenic Byway will provide visitors with opportunities for biking, camping and picnicking amid the changing leaves. At Hyde Memorial State Park, visitors can even opt to camp in yurts.

And for a one-of-a-kind experience, the Ski Santa Fe resort offers chairlift rides in the fall that allow visitors to glimpse the aspens from up high. The festive atmosphere includes a beer garden and live music.

New Mexico offers a longer window to enjoy fall foliage and one signature event that provides a unique complement to the season takes place in Taos, about an hour north of Sante Fe. It's called the Taos Mountain Balloon Rally, and it's scheduled for October 24 and 25. In addition to ballooning, the event includes a parade and a grand ball.

The Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway, which links the towns of Taos, Red River and Angel Fire, begins in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, where the state's signature aspens are mixed with evergreens.

The weather to expect: Highs fall from the 60s to the 50s in October and November in Santa Fe (20 to 10 C). Prepare for cooler highs in the mountains, which generally range in the 40s and 50s in October (4 to 15 C). It's been a wetter than usual start to fall thanks indirectly to El Niño, which has upped the number of Pacific storms that eventually funneled moisture into the region. But there are equal chances that the trend flips in the next month of the season.

The mountains are already seeing high to peak color, according to ExploreFall.com, which is right on time.

Vancouver Island, British Columbia

West Coast leaf-peepers flock to Vancouver Island in Canada's British Columbia province. The region has a mild climate, and its beaches and lakes offer a host of opportunities for water activities during the fall, including whale watching, kayaking and paddleboarding.

One place close to the city of Victoria, which is at the island's southern tip, is The Butchart Gardens, a National Historic Site of Canada and a place whose blooms inspire photographers. The Japanese Garden, featuring maple trees and a pair of copper beeches that frame the Torii Gate, is especially beautiful in autumn.

Not far away, Goldstream Provincial Park in Langford is home to what tourism officials call Niagara Falls of the West Coast, in addition to big-leaf maples, red alders that turn golden, along with 600-year-old Douglas fir trees. In the fall, there's an annual salmon run there, and it's also a good spot for viewing eagles.

For visitors ready for a road trip, there are small coastal towns to explore on Vancouver Island, including Campbell River. About three hours north of Victoria, it's known as the Salmon Fishing Capital of the World. Nearby, the Elk Falls Suspension Bridge provides a stunning viewing platform of a gushing waterfall below. Port Hardy, on the northern tip of the island about a five-and-a-half-hour drive from Victoria, is home to Great Bear Lodge, where in addition to viewing fall foliage, visitors can take a tour to spot grizzly bears.

The weather to expect: Highs in the 50s are the norm in October in Victoria (10 to 15 C). This year could be a bit warmer at times since warmer-than-average temperatures are expected in October, according to Environment Canada. It's also the start of the wet season, so that means there's a greater chance of rain and cloud cover.

The best autumn colors appear in October, according to The Butchart Gardens' website, but exactly when in the month is weather-dependent. Seasonably mild days and mix of sun and clouds plus cool nights are expected through mid-October. Those ideal fall conditions could help foliage really pop, especially the reds.