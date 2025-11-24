Cooley scores 4 straight goals in 5-point night in Mammoth's 5-1 win over Golden Knights

Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley takes control of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Salt Lake City.

Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley takes control of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Anna Fuder)

SALT LAKE CITY — Logan Cooley scored four straight goals and had an assist and the Utah Mammoth beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Monday night to avenge a home loss four days earlier.

Cooley gave Utah a 3-1 lead on a breakaway at 4:19 of the third period, and completed his second hat trick of the season into an empty net with 4:19 left. He added a short-handed empty-netter with 2:17 to go for his career-high fourth goal and fifth point of the night.

The 21-year-old Cooley had the first four-goal game in the NHL this season to raise his total to 13. He had another natural hat trick in the first period in a 7-4 victory at St. Louis on Oct. 24. He has three career NHL hat tricks.

The teams also played Thursday night at Delta Center, with Vegas winning 4-1. Utah rebounded Saturday night, topping the New York Rangers 3-2 at home to end a four-game skid. Vegas fell 4-3 in overtime at Anaheim on Saturday night.

Dylan Guenther had a goal and an assist for Utah, and Karel Vejmelka stopped 33 shots. Ivan Barbashev scored for Vegas, and Carl Lindbom made 20 saves.

Guenther and Cooley scored in a 1:17 span in the first period. Guenther got his ninth of the season with 5:06 left off assists from Cooley and defenseman Nate Schmidt. Cooley connected with 3:49 remaining, with Guenther and Schmidt getting assists.

Barbashev scored for Vegas at 5:24 of the second.

Golden Knights: Host Ottawa on Wednesday night to open a four-game homestand.

Mammoth: Host Ottawa on Wednesday night

