Raiders fire offensive coordinator Chip Kelly after another rough performance

By Mark Anderson, Associated Press | Posted - Nov. 23, 2025 at 9:12 p.m.

 
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly before an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Denver.

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly before an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was fired Sunday night after yet another rough offensive performance.

Kelly's dismissal came less than four hours after the Raiders were beaten 24-10 by Cleveland. Las Vegas allowed the Browns to sack Geno Smith 10 times.

"I spoke with Chip Kelly earlier this evening and informed him of his release as offensive coordinator of the Raiders," coach Pete Carroll said in a statement. "I would like to thank Chip for his service and wish him all the best in the future."

Kelly was the biggest-name assistant hired by Carroll, who's in his first year coaching the Raiders after leading the Seattle Seahawks for 14 seasons.

