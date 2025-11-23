Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield exits with left shoulder injury, replaced by Teddy Bridgewater vs. Rams

By Dan Greenspan, Associated Press | Updated - Nov. 23, 2025 at 8:34 p.m. | Posted - Nov. 23, 2025 at 8:18 p.m.

 
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

3 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield sustained a left shoulder injury against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night and did not play in the second half.

Mayfield went into the medical tent after throwing a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tez Johnson in the second quarter, holding his non-throwing shoulder. Mayfield returned but appeared to aggravate the injury on a Hail Mary attempt that was intercepted by Emmanuel Forbes Jr. to end the half, clutching his shoulder in obvious discomfort.

Backup Teddy Bridgewater came into the game on the first possession of the second half for the Buccaneers.

The team said late in the third quarter Mayfield had been ruled out. He completed 9 of 19 passes for 41 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, was sacked twice, and ran four times for 19 yards in the first half.

The Rams led 31-7 at halftime.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
Dan Greenspan

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  