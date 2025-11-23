Cowboys rally from 21 down to beat Eagles 24-21 on Brandon Aubrey's game-ending field goal

By Schuyler Dixon, Associated Press | Posted - Nov. 23, 2025 at 5:56 p.m.

 
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates his rushing touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates his rushing touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Brandon Aubrey kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired after Dak Prescott rallied Dallas from a 21-point deficit and the Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in a mistake-filled thriller Sunday.

The Cowboys (5-5-1) converted on their third tiebreaking chance of the fourth quarter to extend Prescott's home winning streak against NFC East opponents to 19 in their first game at AT&T Stadium since the death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.

The Eagles (8-3) are still in good shape to be the first repeat winners in the NFC East since they won four in a row from 2001-04, but the offense reverted to the form that has frustrated A.J. Brown after the star receiver had a big hand in the 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Philadelphia lost with a lead of at least 21 points for the first time since 1999, when Arizona beat the Eagles 25-24. It was the first win for Dallas when trailing by three touchdowns since the Cowboys beat the Rams 34-31 in 2014.

