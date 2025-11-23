Real Madrid's winless streak continues with 2-2 draw at Elche, Bellingham gets late equalizer

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

MADRID — Jude Bellingham scored an 87th-minute equalizer for Real Madrid which extended its winless streak to three matches with a 2-2 draw at Elche in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Madrid needed Bellingham's goal to salvage the away draw after twice coming from behind.

The result moved Madrid one point ahead of Barcelona, which routed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 on Saturday in its return to the renovated Camp Nou Stadium.

Madrid was coming off a 0-0 draw at Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league, and a 1-0 loss at Liverpool in the league phase of the Champions League. Xabi Alonso's team had won 13 of its previous 14 matches to start the season.

"The team continues to compete," Alonso said. "The results and our game could be better. We are self-critical but the team's spirit remains good. We must persevere in the face of adversity. This is Real Madrid, we have to live with criticism."

Aleix Febas put Elche ahead in the 53rd and Dean Huijsen leveled for Madrid in the 78th for his first goal with the club. Álvaro Rodríguez put the hosts ahead again in the 84th but Bellingham equalized from inside the area three minutes later.

Madrid foward Vinícius Júnior came on in the second half.

"We had talked about it, as we often do," Alonso said about Vinícius. "He understands. He knew his role and the impact he could have. We had done it before. He's still engaged. Today we are not as happy as we'd like but everyone is energized and eager to get back to a good result and a positive momentum."

Madrid's next game is at Olympiakos on Wednesday in the league phase of the Champions League.

Elche's Víctor Chust was sent off deep into stoppage time.

Sitting in 11th place, Elche hasn't won in six consecutive league matches.

An own-goal by Domingos Duarte in the 82nd gave Atletico Madrid a hard-fought 1-0 win at seventh-placed Getafe.

It was the fifth win in a row for Atletico in all competitions, since a 4-0 loss at Arsenal in the league phase of the Champions League last month. Diego Simeone's team has won five straight in the league.

Veteran midfielder Koke made his 700th appearance for Atletico.

Atletico's Marcos Llorente had to be replaced less than 15 minutes into the match because of an injury.

Simeone couldn't count on goalkeeper Jan Oblak because of an injury sustained with Slovenia's national team during the international break. Forward Giuliano Simeone also was out.

Fifth-placed Real Betis couldn't manage more than a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Girona.

Vladyslav Vanat put Girona ahead in the 20th before Valentín Gómez equalized for Betis in the 75th. Betis forward Antony was sent off in stoppage time for hitting an opponent in the head with his leg while going for a bicycle kick.

Last-placed Oviedo and 13th-placed Rayo Vallecano drew 0-0 in Oviedo. Oviedo's Ilyas Chaira was shown a red card in the 52nd, and Rayo saw Pathé Ciss ejected in stoppage time.

Oviedo is winless in seven consecutive matches in all competitions, while Rayo hasn't won in three straight league games.

