AFC-leading Patriots rally from 10-point deficit to beat Bengals 26-20, extend winning streak to 9

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

CINCINNATI — Drake Maye passed for 294 yards and a touchdown, Marcus Jones returned an interception 33 yards for a score and the AFC-leading New England Patriots rallied from an early 10-point deficit and extended their winning streak to nine with a 26-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Hunter Henry had a career-high 115 receiving yards, including a 28-yard TD catch, on seven receptions, for New England (10-2) — which has won at least nine straight for the first time since 2015.

But the Patriots fell behind 10-0 early in the second quarter before rallying. It was their first double-digit deficit since the second half of their opener against Las Vegas.

Andy Borregales' 52-yard field goal, his fourth of the day, gave the Patriots a 26-20 lead with 1:51 remaining.

Joe Flacco drove Cincinnati to the New England 26, but a fourth-down pass with 18 seconds remaining intended for Mike Gesicki was incomplete.

Cincinnati (3-8) has dropped eight of nine since quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury in a Week 2 win against Jacksonville. Burrow practiced this week and is expected to return for the Thanksgiving night game at Baltimore.

Ja'Marr Chase, who came in leading the league with 79 receptions, served a one-game suspension for spitting on Pittsburgh's Jalen Ramsey last week. The Bengals also lost Tee Higgins, who suffered a concussion with 4:50 remaining.

Flacco completed 19 of 37 passes for 183 yards with a touchdown to Mitchell Tinsley and interception. Chase Brown had 19 carries for 107 yards.

Geno Stone returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown for the Bengals. Evan McPherson kicked two field goals, including a team-record 63-yarder on the last play of the first half.

Maye completed 22 of 35 passes, including his TD throw to Henry — who had his third career 100-yard receiving game — during the second quarter that got the Patriots within 10-7.

New England then took the lead on the Bengals' ensuing series when Jones jumped Flacco's pass attempt in the flat intended for Tajh Brooks and easily scored. It was the second pick-6 of Jones' career, with both coming against the Bengals.

McPherson became the first Bengals kicker to make a field goal from at least 60 yards when he was good from 63 on the final play of the opening half.

McPherson, who was kicking from the Bengals' 'B' logo at midfield, was straight down the middle on his kick, which had plenty of distance. McPherson also had the previous team record with a 58-yarder in 2021.

Patriots: LG Jared Wilson (ankle) and LT Will Campbell (knee) were carted off. ... S Bradyn Schooler (ankle) and DL Khyiris Tonga (chest) also did not return.

Bengals: Brooks (concussion) and CB Marco Wilson (right hamstring) didn't return.

Patriots: Host the New York Giants on Dec. 1.

Bengals: At Baltimore on Thursday night.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl