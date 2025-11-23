Routine call turns heroic as deputy helps delivery baby in store parking lot

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — What started as a suspicious circumstances call for Rancho Cordova police ended with a newborn surprise.

"It was zero to a hundred really fast. It was one of those calls you go to, run-of-the-mill," Deputy Foster Tracy said. "This was definitely not something that I was prepared for at any part of the day."

A routine call for Rancho Cordova police became a race to save a newborn's life.

"And I didn't really register at first, what do you? Excuse me? She said, 'I'm having a baby, I've been out here for hours screaming for help and nobody would help me,'" Tracy said.

Tracy called for medical backup and got to work.

"She lifts up her dress, and the baby is halfway out and she said she'd been there for hours," Tracy said.

His partner arrived moments later.

In between two bushes with only a blanket as comfort, concerns set in fast. The deputies saw the umbilical cord wrapped around the baby's neck.

"I was concerned the baby was deceased because it was purple and blue," Tracy said. "Saw the umbilical cord, did the best we can with our experience."

It paid off. The baby and mom are safe.

Nearby, the store's owners, shocked to learn a baby was born in their parking lot, were relieved to hear they're safe.

"Heart was pumping the whole time, checking on mom and baby," Tracy said.

At last check, mom and baby are alright. The deputies are credited with those life-saving measures.