Idaho's mental health services slashed, prompting Saturday march and fast-growing petition

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Mental health providers across eastern Idaho are sounding the alarm over sweeping cuts to Idaho's behavioral health system, and they're urging the public to take action.

A statewide petition is quickly gaining traction, and a community march is planned for Saturday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. on the Broadway Bridge in Idaho Falls to protest the latest round of reductions and demand that lawmakers restore the funding.

Nearly 1/4 of services eliminated in a year

The concern comes as Idaho has eliminated or reduced nearly one-quarter of its total Medicaid mental health services in less than a year.

Josh Jackson, owner of Answers Mental Wellness Clinics in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, says the cuts are already having "devastating" consequences for clinics, families and vulnerable Idahoans.

Jackson noted that on Jan. 1, 2025, the state eliminated Targeted Care Coordination, which accounted for approximately 8% of Medicaid mental health services. Then, on Nov. 1, an additional 4% across-the-board provider rate cut took effect. On Dec. 1, Idaho will completely eliminate Peer Support, a program that represents another 14% of the services offered to Medicaid members.

"Altogether, that's 25% to 30% of our mental health system gone," Jackson said. "We've already been slashed to the bone, forcing many layoffs. It's emotional for me. There will be more suicides. You can't quantify a precious human life — it's priceless."

Jackson says the cuts will shift the burden to emergency rooms, police, fire departments and already overwhelmed family doctors.

"Fewer mental health services mean more crises, more hospitalizations, and yes — more deaths and suicides," he said.

Local clinics fear devastating impact

Camille Allison of Hope Tree Family Services, a mental health clinic serving Idaho Falls, said the peer support cuts will be especially harmful for seniors, adults with disabilities and others who rely on trained peers for day-to-day support.

"Many clients see peer support as their connection to stability, safety and human connection," Allison said. "This is not an 'extra.' These cuts will leave people isolated, unsafe and without the care that keeps them out of crisis."

"Several clients have expressed fear, confusion and heartbreak at the idea of losing the only consistent support person they have," she added. "These cuts will be devastating."

Allison said peer support specialists, clients, families and community members will participate in the march on Saturday to protest the planned cuts.

A flyer promoting a march to restore funding for Idaho mental health services. The system is facing funding cuts that providers say could have devastating impacts. (Photo: Facebook)

Lawmakers call for governor's intervention

Idaho Rep. Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls, who has been pressing Gov. Brad Little for intervention, says the reductions are harming the very people the system is supposed to protect.

"What they're doing makes zero sense," Erickson told EastIdahoNews.com. "It's affecting the most vulnerable people in the state. The governor has the power to stop this, which is why a petition is circulating. It already has more signatures than the Water Rights petition — that tells me people care about human lives."

The petition, "Save Behavioral Health Services in Idaho," has gained more than 7,000 signatures and continues to climb; however, more signatures are needed to present to Little.

For more information and to sign the petition, click: Save behavioral health services in Idaho