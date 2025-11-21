The dangers of weight loss shots and a better alternative

Estimated read time: 7-8 minutes

Both starting and stopping this drug can be dangerous. Not only is the research clear about this but Dr. Roberts DC, at Heath Utah, is on the front lines helping prevent and resolve side effects. He reports seeing some of the problems patients are experiencing.

One such case involved a 16-year-old girl. Roberts says, "She came into my clinic with excruciating pain. She couldn't even drink water without severe abdominal distress. Even though she was on Semaglutide for only a short time, the pain persisted for six months after she stopped injecting it. That's when she came to see me. Fortunately with care, her pain resolved within a few weeks. Incredibly she lost no weight throughout the whole ordeal."

Some patients aren't so lucky. Their symptoms are more severe or longer lasting.

Serious side effects of starting GLP-1 Agonists

According to an article in the New York Post, since 2018, a total of 10,000 serious or life-threatening reactions have been reported to the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System database (FAERS). And sadly, medical professionals and manufacturers have reported that these shots were a factor in 162 deaths. The number of these deaths rose by an astonishing 40% over a recent six month period as more and more people started using them.

Roberts says, "The reality is that the risk of death while taking these drugs is probably no greater than many other very common drugs. This just underscores the general principle that there are inherent risks in taking any kind of medication."

A 1997 study unfortunately found that, more often than not, doctors fail to tell their patients about the risks. So Roberts encourages patients to take on the responsibility of informing themselves, weighing the risks and considering all their options before taking a drug.

The Semaglutide label lists the following potential side effects:

Pancreatitis.

Thyroid tumors, including cancer.

Severe gastrointestinal disease such as stomach paralysis and intestinal blockage.

Bloating, severe constipation, nausea, and vomiting.

Acute kidney injury.

Hypoglycemia.

Gallbladder disease including Gallstones and inflammation of the gallbladder.

Allergic reactions.

Vision changes.

Rapid or pounding heartbeat.

Suicidal behavior and ideation.

More recent studies have found other concerning side effects not listed on the label. The following represent a couple of these studies.

According to a 2024 study reported in the journal, Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, up to 60% of weight lost on Liraglutide is lean muscle mass, which can weaken physical function and slow metabolism. "That means that for every three pounds you lose, almost two of them could be from muscle," Roberts says.

A 2025 population study reported in JAMA Ophthalmology found there is approximately a threefold increased risk of a sudden vision loss called non-arteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy.

A 2025 article in Medscape reported FAERS analysis found incidences of anosmia, (loss of smell), dysgeusia (altered taste), tinnitus (ringing in the ears), dysphonia (voice changes), hearing disabilities and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Stopping GLP-1 Agonists: Brace for weight regain

If you're thinking about stopping GLP-1 agonists, be prepared for what's likely to happen. Research published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism showed that 327 participants in the study regained two thirds of their weight within a year after discontinuing the shots.

Additional research published in Sciencedirect showed that the weight people regain after the shots has a higher fat-to-muscle ratio, leading to a lowered metabolic rate and increased metabolic dysfunction.

"Anyone coming off these drugs must understand this near-certain outcome if they want to prevent it," Roberts says. "If people coming off the medications will treat the drugs as a jump start to optimal health and weight, rather than the means to it and then take certain steps, they can maintain the weight loss and continue to lose weight if necessary."

How to maintain weight loss after the shots

"The first step is to accept the fact that there is no short cut to optimal health and weight," Roberts says. "The laws of health cannot be circumvented with any kind of medication. You may have lost some weight with the shots, but it will all come back with a vengeance unless you adhere to those laws."

The second step is to identify any underlying health issues that may be causing your stubborn weight or contributing to conditions that cause it. "Depression, insomnia, hormone imbalances, bad bacteria in the gut, liver/gallbladder problems, insulin resistance, leptin resistance, toxins and deficiencies can all contribute to both weight gain and stubborn weight," Roberts says. At Health Utah, it is the first order of business to identify these.

Each patient undergoes a specialized non-invasive body scan. The scan is a functional state assessment of the body which provides an immediate overview of the patient's physiology, stress, fatigue, risk factors, and potential underlying conditions.

Prior to every appointment at Health Utah, patients fill out a proprietary questionnaire that also can identify these underlying problems. The questionnaire is the result of Roberts' 30 years of experience and research. There is almost always a perfect correlation between the results of the scan and the questionnaire. Roberts uses both of these to guide him through a 40-minute consultation and evaluation with each patient.

The third step is to address all underlying health conditions through a customized protocol of care. A care plan can include therapies, supplementation, hypnotherapy, coaching and more.

The final step is to create a customized, healthy and sustainable food plan. Roberts says, "The shots work partially because they reduce the calories you eat. But the shots ultimately fail, like almost every other diet, precisely because they reduce the calories you eat. Calorie reduction never works long term because your body's metabolism slows down when threatened by reduced calories."

At Health Utah they don't cut calories, count calories, count macros or points. They don't have you cut out whole categories of food like carbs. They don't tell you to eat all meat or all fat or give you any other faddish diet. They customized your food plan according to your body.

"Take these steps and you will likely be able to maintain the weight you lost while on the shots and get healthier at the same time, something the shots could never do," Roberts says.

