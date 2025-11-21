Pick Six Previews: Dream season to continue as BYU earns statement win over Cincy

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

PROVO — Fresh off the loss to Texas Tech, BYU bounced back and made a statement with a 44-13 win over TCU Saturday night.

I was very impressed with BYU in all facets of the game, and this should serve as a playoff resume booster.

Bear Bachmeier threw for 296 yards — most of that before halftime — and became BYU's first player since 1966 to post seven games with both a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown.

LJ Martin rushed for 88 yards and a score, and receiver Parker Kingston ran in his third rushing touchdown.

On the other side of the ball, BYU dominated a potent TCU passing offense and held them to a season-low of 186 yards, and picked off star quarterback Josh Hoover twice. One of those interceptions was taken back 68 yards for a pick six by Tanner Wall.

The BYU defense will be tested again this Saturday against Cincinnati, where the program will be featured on a national pregame show for the second time in three weeks. This time, FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" will be in The Queen City (6 p.m. MST, FOX).

Game Grader

(Opponent-adjusted statistical dominance via Pick Six Previews)

3-year average (2022-24): BYU 49.3 (36th of 68 Power 4) | Cincinnati 44.6 (46th)

2024 season: BYU 70.0 (10th) | Cincinnati 48.9 (43rd)

2025 season: BYU 65.2 (14th) | Cincinnati 51.5 (40th)

My Game Grader formula is a measure of statistical dominance that adjusts for opponent strength and is a key piece of my preseason and in-season evaluation.

In my annual season preview magazine Pick Six Previews, I selected BYU to finish eighth in a wide-open Big 12 race. They have exceeded expectations, are 9-1 and control their path to the Big 12 title game, and thus, the playoff.

After the Texas Tech loss, BYU fell out of the top 25 of Game Grader, but their blowout win over TCU catapulted them back up to No. 14.

At Big 12 media days, head coach Scott Satterfield called this his best team yet,and I agreed by placing them ninth in the preview magazine. That may not sound high, but no other magazine placed them higher.

Cincinnati is 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the Big 12 with consecutive losses to Arizona and Utah. They check in at No. 40 in my 2025 Game Grader.

BYU with the ball

(Opponent-adjusted metrics, per Pick Six Previews)

BYU offense: 26th of 68 Power 4 teams, 29th passing, 24th rushing

Cincinnati defense: 59th of 68 Power 4 teams, 57th pass defense, 49th rush defense

Bachmeier has become a BYU legend. The true freshman came to BYU in summer when their starter was thrown out of the school; and despite missing winter workouts and spring ball, he ascended to the starting spot. Among freshman quarterbacks, he is third in the Power Four behind Notre Dame's CJ Carr and Kentucky's Cutter Boley.

Both of those guys are redshirt freshmen, so Bachmeier stands alone as the top true freshman quarterback in college football, with 23 total touchdowns (10 rushing). He is doing an excellent job of spreading the ball around to the correct read and the open receiver.

Last week, eight different guys had catches, where tight end Carsen Ryan is emerging as another threat defenses have to account for in the passing attack.

BYU has the decisive edge on this side of the ball as they face off against a Cincinnati defense that ranks in the bottom 10 of my opponent-adjusted stat. Of 136 FBS teams, they are No. 96 in opponent QB rating, No. 68 in yards per carry, and 65th in yards per play.

Cincinnati with the ball

(Opponent-adjusted metrics, per Pick Six Previews)

Cincinnati offense: 10th of 68 Power 4 teams, 21st passing, 9th rushing

BYU defense: 28th of 68 Power 4 teams, 13th pass defense, 45th rush defense

BYU completely shut down one of the nation's best quarterbacks Josh Hoover (10-of-23 for 183 yards and 2 INT); and although All-America candidate Eric McAlister got his 100 yards, they kept him out of the end zone. That performance boosted BYU up eight spots in my opponent-adjusted metric.

Against their three best opposing offenses (Texas Tech, Utah, TCU), BYU has held each to a combined 50 points below their season scoring averages.

Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker have been dominant, and the secondary led by Tanner Wall, Faletau Satuala, and Evan Johnson, has been opportunistic and disruptive with 14 interceptions (seventh nationally).

They will be tested again, this time against a Joe Moore Award semifinalist offensive line that is ranked No. 1 in my OL run push and No. 2 in pass protection. Their quarterback Brendan Sorsby has a top TD-INT ratio (22-4) and has added nine more scores on the ground.

Game prediction

The contrasting styles in pace of play could define the game. Cincinnati is the No. 15 fastest pace, while BYU is 10th slowest. The most lopsided matchup is the BYU offense vs. the Cincinnati defense, and the Cougars should control the ball and the time of possession with their meticulous pace.

BYU will keep their dream season going here with another statement win.

BYU 31 | Cincinnati 21