British skeleton racer Matt Weston wins 1st test race on controversial new Olympic sliding track

By The Associated Press | Posted - Nov. 21, 2025 at 6:21 a.m.

 
South Korea's Jung Seunggi takes the start at a training session ahead of a three day skeleton and bobsled World Cup stage and Olympic test event in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025.

South Korea's Jung Seunggi takes the start at a training session ahead of a three day skeleton and bobsled World Cup stage and Olympic test event in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

2 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — The first official test race on the controversial sliding track being rebuilt for the Milan Cortina Olympics was won by skeleton world champion Matt Weston of Britain on Friday.

Weston beat European champion Samuel Maier of Austria by 0.15 seconds after two runs in the head-first discipline down the Eugenio Monti track.

It was also the opening skeleton World Cup race of the Olympic season.

Yin Zheng of China finished third, 0.18 behind, after setting the first track record at 56.79 seconds in his opening run.

Junior world champion Lukas Nydegger of Germany achieved his best World Cup result in fourth, missing the podium by 0.05.

The top American finisher was Austin Florian in 10th while Cortina native Mattia Gaspari led host Italy in 17th.

A women's race and a mixed team event were scheduled for later, followed by bobsled races Saturday and Sunday.

While the competitive part of the track in Cortina is ready, surrounding areas are still being constructed and no spectators were allowed in for the test event.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) didn't want millions to be spent rebuilding the track in Cortina, which had closed in 2008 due to rising maintenance costs. The IOC had suggested holding sliding events for these games in nearby Austria or Switzerland instead.

But the Italian government pushed ahead anyway and is spending 118 million euros ($136 million) remaking the venue.

The Olympics are scheduled for Feb. 6-22.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Photos

Most recent Olympics stories

Related topics

OlympicsNational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  