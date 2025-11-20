Baylor AD Mack Rhoades resigns, a week after taking leave for personal reasons

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

WACO, Texas — Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades resigned Thursday, a week after he took a leave of absence for personal reasons.

Rhoades had also stepped down last week from his role as chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Linda Livingstone, the school's president, said in a letter Thursday that Rhoades had informed her of his decision to step away from his position at Baylor. She said the move was effective immediately.

"I find myself in a season of life where I need to prioritize my faith and my family with an intentional focus that requires me to move on from my role as caretaker of this great athletics program," Rhoades said in a statement on Thursday night, without elaborating on the reasons for his decision.

"The incredible community that is the Baylor family is the absolute best of the best," he said. "Together, we won national championships, established records in academics and fundraising, and built world-class facilities. I will forever cherish the memories and friendships I made as a Baylor Bear."

After Rhoades began his leave on Nov. 12, the private Big 12 school said it was investigating unspecified allegations against him. The status of that investigation, or if it is still ongoing, was not immediately clear after he left the job.

The school, without giving further details, said last week that allegations against Rhoades did not involve Title IX, student-athlete welfare or NCAA rules violations, and did not involve the football program.

Rhoades took over as Baylor's AD in July 2016, replacing Ian McCaw in the wake of the revelation of a sprawling sexual assault scandal that also cost two-time Big 12 champion football coach Art Briles his job. That NCAA case against the Bears wasn't resolved until 2021, when the school was placed on four years of probation.

Livingstone said co-interim ADs Jovan Overshown and Cody Hall will continue in their current roles leading the department during the search for a new athletic director.

"Be assured we remain deeply committed to competing at the highest levels of athletics, both in competition and the classroom," Livingstone wrote. "I am certain that we will find a new AD who shares in this competitive commitment, aligns with and supports Baylor's Christian mission, and can lead us into this next era of intercollegiate athletics."

Rhoades was in the second year of a three-year CFP selection committee appointment, and his first season as chairman. He was replaced as chairman by Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek, while Utah AD Mark Harlan was appointed to fill Rhoades' vacancy on the committee as the Big 12 representative after previously serving a one-year term in 2023.

During Rhoades' time as Baylor's AD, the men's basketball team won its first national championship in 2021, two years after the women's team won its third title. The football team set a school record with 12 wins overall in 2021, while winning the Big 12 title and then winning the Sugar Bowl. The Bears also made the Sugar Bowl in 2019, losing that game.

He also oversaw the project to build Foster Pavilion, the school's $212 million basketball arena that opened in January 2024.

"While transitions like these are never easy, they provide an opportunity to reflect on the significant impact Mack has had on our university," Livingstone wrote. "Mack has led our athletics program through a period of remarkable rebuilding and achievement. During his tenure, Baylor claimed numerous Big 12 championships, made countless postseason appearances and earned national titles in several sports, including historic wins that will forever be etched in our collective memory. These victories were not just about athletic excellence, they were moments that brought the Baylor family together, united in joy and spirit."

