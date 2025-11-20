Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to play 1st MLS regular-season match in new stadium April 4

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

MIAMI — Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will play a Major League Soccer match in their new stadium for the first time on April 4, one of the highlights of the league's schedule that was revealed Thursday.

The 2026 MLS regular season starts Feb. 21 and runs through Nov. 7.

Inter Miami will open the season with five consecutive road matches, which presumably will allow for the finishing touches to be made to Miami Freedom Park — the team's still-under-construction home near Miami International Airport.

The home opener for Inter Miami will be against Austin FC, a 7:30 p.m. start inside the new 25,000-seat stadium. Messi signed a three-year extension in recent weeks to remain with the team into 2028 and getting that deal done cemented that he — as the team long hoped — would be there for the start of their run at the new facility.

Miami Freedom Park's opening will start a planned run of three new MLS stadiums in a three-season span, with New York City FC's Etihad Park set to open in 2027 and a new downtown stadium for Chicago Fire FC slated to open in 2028.

There will be a nearly two-month break for the FIFA World Cup, with no matches scheduled between May 25 and July 16.

The MLS season will resume shortly before the end of the World Cup; MLS has some rivalry games scheduled for July 16 and 17, prior to the bronze medal match on July 18 and the World Cup final on July 19.

All 510 MLS regular season matches next season will be available on Apple TV in more than 100 countries and regions, with no blackouts and — in a change — no additional subscription required. Some MLS matches will also be available on FOX networks in the U.S., along with TSN and RDS in Canada.

There will be 15 matches on the season's opening weekend, Feb. 21 and 22. Among them: St. Louis City SC playing host to Charlotte FC on Feb. 21, before FC Cincinnati takes on Atlanta United in the return of coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino.

Also that night: Messi and Inter Miami open the season against LAFC at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Among the Feb. 22 slate: LA Galaxy hosting New York City FC for Sunday Night Soccer on Apple TV, followed by the Seattle Sounders FC and Colorado Rapids playing on FS1.

The MLS All-Star Game will be in Charlotte on July 29, one day after the skills challenge. The opponent for the MLS All-Star Game has yet to be announced.

The league will observe FIFA's November window before opening the playoffs, which will allow for the postseason to run without interruption. The league has not revealed the full postseason schedule.

